CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago mayor: Schools, teachers union reach "tentative" deal over COVID-19 protections, potentially averting strike.
AP
Chicago mayor: Schools, teachers union reach "tentative" deal over COVID-19 protections, potentially averting strike
-
- Updated
Tags
- General News
- Coronavirus
- Infectious Diseases
- Diseases And Conditions
- Health
- Lung Disease
- Labor Unions
- Labor Issues
- Social Issues
- Social Affairs
- Municipal Governments
- Local Governments
- Government And Politics
- Strikes
- Covid-19 Pandemic
- Labor Negotiations
- Personnel
- Business
- Teacher Unions
- Teaching
- Education
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace