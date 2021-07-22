CHICAGO (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded eight people who had been riding on a party bus, one of several shootings in the city that left at least three people dead on the same day, police said.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown on Thursday said few of the people wounded in each shooting are cooperating with police and urged community members to come forward if they know anything.
Investigators believe the shooters in each incident were targeting specific victims, though some of those hurt were bystanders including a teenage boy who was getting into a car.
“Street justice is never ending,” Brown said. “The appetite for revenge is never satisfied. It only harms. It only ruins your community. And we need the community to step forward now. We are in a battle for the heart and soul of some of our communities and now is the time to speak up.”
The mass shooting happened late Wednesday in Lincoln Park on the city's North Side when one or more people in an SUV fired at the group, police said. It comes amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the U.S., including new gun trafficking strike forces in Chicago and four other cities.
Following the party bus shooting, one man was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said, while the other men and women who were wounded were in good, fair or serious condition.
Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said detectives believe the people on the bus were targeted but he didn’t provide any specifics.
Deenihan said the bus had pulled into a gas station to let people use the bathroom. Three cars pulled up and people inside began shooting toward the bus passengers headed into the building, he said.
No arrests have been made.
Two of the people hurt were employees of the bus company, including a security guard. Another person was sitting in a car at the gas station, Deenihan said.
Earlier in the night, a drive-by shooting on the city's Near West Side left two men dead. The men were standing outside in West Town when someone in a passing SUV fired shots at them. No one was immediately taken into custody.
Ten other people were shot, one fatally, in two shootings within blocks and minutes of each other Wednesday evening in North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side, police said.
A 15-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in one shooting, which also wounded four other teens, including a 16-year-old who was in grave condition, police said.
The second shooting about the same time wounded five people, including a 19-year-old man who was in critical condition after being shot in the chest.
A 14-year-old boy was in good condition. Deenihan said he was hit by a stray bullet while getting into a car with his father.
Chicago police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato visited the site of the second shooting and pleaded for the public’s help in investigating the attacks.
“We’re going to need an all-hands-on-deck approach, and that approach is going to involve … our community getting involved, and saying what’s going on," he said. “Our community who has cellphone pictures, who has Facebook information. We’re going to need your help.”
On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced a new team of officers, prosecutors and federal agents that will target gun trafficking as part of anti-violence efforts. It followed another bloody weekend that ended with more than 60 people shot, including 10 fatally.