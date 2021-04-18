Chicago Blackhawks (21-19-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (24-21-1, fourth in the Central Division)
Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -137, Blackhawks +114; over/under is 0
BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Chicago after the Blackhawks shut out Detroit 4-0. Malcolm Subban earned the victory in the net for Chicago after recording 29 saves.
The Predators are 24-21-1 against division opponents. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.
The Blackhawks are 21-19-5 against Central Division opponents. Chicago has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 74.8% of opponent opportunities.
In their last meeting on April 3, Nashville won 3-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Calle Jarnkrok leads the Predators with 11 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 20 points. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.
Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 56 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 41 assists. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.
Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 1.7 penalties and 3.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (lower body).
Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: out (concussion protocol), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.