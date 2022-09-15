Chicken Cock Unveils Its First Ever Private Cask Offering in Honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month

For the first time ever, Chicken Cock Whiskey – known as “The Famous Old Brand” – will release 15 barrels of limited-release Private Cask in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month. Handpicked by Master Distiller Gregg Snyder, the casks contain Chicken Cock’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which has been aged for seven years. Each barrel is unique in flavor and proof, celebrating the evolution of Chicken Cock Whiskey over the last 150+ years. Chicken Cock’s Private Cask is available at select retailers in eight states (CT, GA, IL, IN, KY, MI, SC, and WI), but attendees at this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown from September 16-18 will be able to purchase a bottle from the very first barrel.