Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) – one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
“August 11 marked the first anniversary of our Redbox acquisition. It’s been an incredible year integrating two companies to create one of the largest providers of premium entertainment to value-conscious consumers,” said William J. Rouhana, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “It’s worth noting the massive changes that have happened in the media space and the broader economy over the past 12 months that are affecting all of us in this space. Despite these seismic changes, we have been able to streamline our business to drive cash flow. Additionally, given an increased level of strategic opportunities, we will be forming a strategic review committee of our board of directors to consider the various ways to unlock maximum shareholder value.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary
- Net revenue of $79.9 million, compared with net revenue of $37.6 million in the year-ago period
- Net loss of $43.7 million, compared with a net loss of $20.8 million in the year-ago period; $40.5 million net loss before income taxes and preferred dividends, compared with $18.5 million net loss in the year-ago period
- Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million in the year-ago period
Recent Business Highlights
- Saw record-breaking performance at kiosks and TVOD driven by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, including becoming the top movie rental in 2023, the most rented movie in its first week since Top Gun: Maverick, and the most first-week rentals for a family film since The Croods: A New Age. The film also broke week one TVOD revenue records, and its Premium VOD/EST debut surpassed the previous record held by Avatar: The Way of Water
- Crackle Connex signed a deal with TikTok to provide content from its platform to over 3,000 kiosk digital video screens, allowing brands to leverage Redbox’s digital-out-of-home network
- Began the rollout of the previously announced 1,500 kiosk expansion program with key retail partner Dollar General
- Crackle Connex signed a deal with Coinstar’s adPlanet Retail Media Group and Velocity MSC to bring its reach of digital-out-of-home video screens to over 10,000
- Signed FAST deals with AMC Networks, Fremantle, Revry, and Love Stories TV bringing on channels including The Walking Dead, Portlandia, Supermarket Sweep, and The Jamie OliverChannel
- Locomotive Global’s Rana Naidu was named a top 10 globally streamed series on Netflix by Parrot Analytics; Locomotive Global also recently signed deals with All3Media, Endemol Shine, and Applause Entertainment
- Premiered At Home with Genevieve on Crackle, presented by PetSmart through a branded partnership agreement with Crackle Connex
- Redbox launched its Christmas and Holiday FAST channel on the Redbox free streaming app, the Roku channel, and LG FAST
- Launched the Chicken Soup for the Soul FAST channel on the Philo streaming TV service which can be accessed through numerous devices, including Roku, Samsung TVs, and Amazon Fire TV
For a discussion of the financial measures presented herein which are not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the schedules to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
The company presents non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA to assist in an analysis of its business. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures as an indicator of the company's operating performance.
For further information on the matters discussed in this release, please see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about August 14, 2023.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 29,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). We use a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our results of operations and as a supplemental indicator of our operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measure that we use is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Due to the significance of non-cash and non-recurring expenses recognized during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the likelihood of material non-cash, non-recurring, and acquisition related expenses to occur in future periods, we believe that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the understanding of our historical and current financial results as well as provides investors with measures used by management for the planning and forecasting of future periods, as well as for measuring performance for compensation of executives and other members of management. Further, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA enables our board of directors and management to analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions that will directly affect operating decisions and investments. We believe this measure is an important indicator of our operational strength and performance of our business because it provides a link between operational performance and operating income. It is also a primary measure used by management in evaluating companies as potential acquisition targets. We believe the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management. We believe it helps improve investors’ ability to understand our operating performance and makes it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different capital structures or tax rates. In addition, we believe this measure is also among the primary measures used externally by our investors, analysts and peers in our industry for purposes of valuation and comparing our operating performance to other companies in our industry.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual, infrequent or non-recurring items or by non-cash items. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, our actual operating results included in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (including tangible and intangible assets), film library amortization and related costs (film library amortization, film library revenue shares and participation costs, theatrical release costs) as well as amortization for certain program rights, acquisition-related costs, consulting fees related to acquisitions, dividend payments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and adjustments for other unusual and infrequent in nature identified charges, including transition related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by U.S. GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA to be a meaningful indicator of our performance that management uses and believes provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations. The most comparable GAAP measure is operating income (loss).
A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA will be provided in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 filed on or about August 14, 2023, under the section thereof entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Reconciliation of Unaudited Historical Results to Adjusted EBITDA.”
Forward-Looking Statements and Available Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks relating to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, ability to achieve and sustain market acceptance of our content streaming services and other content offerings, ability to recruit and retain officers, key employees, or directors, ability to protect our intellectual property, ability to complete and integrate into our existing operations future strategic acquisitions, ability to manage growth, ability to pay dividends and our debt obligations, as well as evolving regulatory or other operational risks, and risks presented by changing general market conditions impacting demand for our services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, as amended. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the acquisition of Redbox and related transactions is qualified by reference to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 as amended May 12, 2022, June 6, 2022, August 12, 2022, November 14, 2022 and thereafter from time to time, and all exhibits filed with respect to such reports. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Tables Follow
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30,
|December 31,
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
6,917,111
|$
18,738,395
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,872,302 and $1,277,597, respectively
159,316,288
113,963,425
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,044,398
13,196,180
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,549,978
16,315,342
|Content assets, net
109,708,725
126,090,508
|Intangible assets, net
290,025,906
305,425,709
|Goodwill
261,322,774
260,748,057
|Other assets, net
27,714,084
29,401,793
|Total assets
|$
878,599,264
|$
883,879,409
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
65,156,863
|$
50,960,682
|Accrued expenses
93,694,320
87,817,015
|Due to affiliated companies
4,022,477
3,778,936
|Programming obligations
58,228,000
55,883,788
|Film library acquisition obligations
30,189,206
39,750,121
|Accrued participation costs
46,333,084
28,695,713
|Debt, net
511,902,350
479,653,611
|Contingent consideration
6,866,449
7,311,949
|Put option obligation
4,400,000
11,400,000
|Operating lease liabilities
16,127,975
18,079,469
|Other liabilities
22,868,837
20,800,186
|Total liabilities
859,789,561
804,131,470
|Equity
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $.0001 par value, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,556,605 and 4,496,345 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; redemption value of $138,915,125 and $112,408,625, respectively
555
450
|Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized; 26,003,391 and 15,621,562 shares issued, 23,581,089 and 13,198,720 shares outstanding, respectively
2,579
1,559
|Class B common stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,654,506 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
766
766
|Additional paid-in capital
396,992,240
355,185,280
|Deficit
(350,061,978)
(247,752,446)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
(70,969)
47,528
|Class A common stock held in treasury, at cost (2,422,842 and 2,422,842 shares, respectively)
(28,165,913)
(28,165,913)
|Total stockholders’ equity
18,697,280
79,317,224
|Noncontrolling interests
112,423
430,715
|Total equity
18,809,703
79,747,939
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
878,599,264
|$
883,879,409
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net revenues
|$
79,910,063
|$
37,636,947
|$
189,509,356
|$
66,843,144
|Costs and expenses
|Operating
65,285,767
31,596,524
161,592,135
54,171,932
|Selling, general and administrative
24,556,530
17,373,018
57,320,081
30,189,538
|Amortization and depreciation
10,995,085
1,680,443
22,178,802
3,328,701
|Management and license fees
4,926,349
3,763,695
12,778,490
6,684,315
|Total costs and expenses
105,763,731
54,413,680
253,869,508
94,374,486
|Operating loss
(25,853,668)
(16,776,733)
(64,360,152)
(27,531,342)
|Interest expense
17,901,099
2,022,770
34,567,358
3,333,229
|Other non-operating income, net
(1,370,495)
(279,405)
(2,065,185)
(481,197)
|Loss before income taxes and preferred dividends
(42,384,272)
(18,520,098)
(96,862,325)
(30,383,374)
|Income tax provision
(1,898,687)
14,000
(684,536)
34,000
|Net loss before noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends
(40,485,585)
(18,534,098)
(96,177,789)
(30,417,374)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(76,942)
(142,350)
(204,604)
(180,735)
|Net loss attributable to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
(40,408,643)
(18,391,748)
(95,973,185)
(30,236,639)
|Less: preferred dividends
3,323,756
2,391,442
6,336,347
4,673,511
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
(43,732,399)
|$
(20,783,190)
|$
(102,309,532)
|$
(34,910,150)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
(1.50)
|$
(1.39)
|$
(4.07)
|$
(2.30)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
29,171,223
14,950,458
25,163,744
15,152,222
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
(43,732,399)
|$
(20,783,190)
|$
(102,309,532)
|$
(34,910,150)
|Preferred dividends
3,323,756
2,391,442
6,336,347
4,673,511
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(76,942)
(142,350)
(204,604)
(103,965)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
(1,898,687)
14,000
(684,536)
34,000
|Other Taxes
172,859
178,403
425,738
258,775
|Interest Expense
17,901,099
2,022,770
34,567,358
3,333,229
|Film Library & Program Amortization
10,782,476
14,666,992
51,658,019
24,354,016
|Stock-based Compensation
912,841
957,859
1,827,412
1,954,656
|Reserve for bad debt and video returns
658,363
692,295
1,816,066
1,274,129
|Amortization and depreciation
10,995,085
2,674,893
22,178,802
4,678,966
|Other non-operating income, net
(1,370,495)
(279,405)
(2,065,185)
(481,197)
|Non-cash settlement of management and licensing fees
1,231,587
255,615
4,681,587
255,615
|Transitional expenses and other non-recurring costs
1,759,127
2,919,987
2,506,232
3,909,819
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
658,670
|$
5,569,311
|$
20,733,704
|$
9,231,404
(a) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs of $1,188,451 and $217,679 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2,376,901 and $366,748 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(b) Includes film library amortization, film library revenue shares and participation costs, theatrical release costs as well as amortization for certain program rights and impairment of content assets. Includes impairment of content assets of $3,641,602 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and none for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
(c) Represents expense related to common stock equivalents issued to certain employees and officers under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. In addition to common stock grants issued to employees, directors, and consultants.
(d) Includes depreciation and amortization of intangibles, property and equipment and amortization of technology expenditures included in operating costs.
(e) Other non-operating income is primarily comprised of interest income earned on cash deposits, other non-operating income including settlements, debt extinguishment costs, and changes to fair market value of warrants.
(f) Represents transitional and integration costs primarily associated with business combinations . Costs include non-recurring payroll and redundant or non-recurring costs including technology, marketing, and certain overhead as well as legal, consulting, accounting and other non-recurring operating costs.
