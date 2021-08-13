WEBSTER, N.H. (AP) — A child died in a collision that happened when a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic in Webster, New Hampshire State Police said.
The child was a 6-year-old girl, WMUR-TV reported. Police had not released details on the child.
The crash happened on Thursday afternoon, police said. The girl was sitting in the passenger-side rear of the vehicle. She died at the scene.
The 21-year-old driver of her vehicle and the 77-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.
State police are investigating the crash and are asking for witnesses to contact them.