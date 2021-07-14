BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 60 to 120 years in prison Wednesday for 14 counts of aggravated sexual assault of three children.
Prosecutors believe Ian Boudreau's sentence is the longest for aggravated felonious sexual assault ever handed down in Rockingham County, the Portsmouth Herald reported.
“Ian Boudreau is one of the most egregious perpetrators of sexual assault,” said Ryan Ollis, lead assistant county attorney. “As the judge stated during sentencing, this was one of the biggest aggravated felonious sexual assault cases in the state. Achieving a guilty verdict and lengthy sentence is a significant step forward for the victims of this case.”
Boudreau, 36, of Raymond, was found guilty by a jury after a nine-day trial in May.
One of the victims told an adult about the abuse, which prompted an investigation. The victim’s testimony led two more victims to come forward.
According to prosecutors, two of the victims endured abuse from when they were 6 years old to when they were 15 and 16 years old. The third was abused from 9 to 13.