Children’s Museum of Eau Claire First-of-its-Kind Design Showcases Most Innovative Use of Carbon-Smart, Mass Timber Product

(Clockwise from top left): 1) Structural Round Timber donated from Port Blakely harvested from longer rotation forests provide optimal carbon sequestration from carbon-smart forests. Port Blakely is a family-owned timber company with 145,000 acres of sustainably managed forest in Oregon and Washington, including the 10,000-acre Winston Creek Certified Carbon Forest; 2) Image of the nearly completed museum, Steinberg Hart; 3) Structural Round Timber trusses getting installed at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire by local steel installation contractors; 4) 30’ Maple columns donated by Seven Islands Land Company demonstrate the majesty of timber structure and tower over first floor Port Blakely Douglas fir trusses. For hi-res versions of these and other images, contact info@WholeTrees.com