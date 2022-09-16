FILE - Ecuador's Byron Castillo stands for the national anthem before the team's international friendly soccer match against Cape Verde, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FIFA has given Chile an appeal hearing on Sept. 15, 2022 to challenge Ecuador’s place at the 2022 World Cup over an alleged ineligible player. FIFA said Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022 its appeal committee has invited Byron Castillo, the Ecuador player at the center of the dispute, to be available as a witness.