Kryo, Inc., the parent company of sleep technology brand ChiliSleep, today announced impressive results from a Wake Forest University study investigating the role between colder sleep and the worst symptoms of menopause: night sweats and hot flashes.
In the Wake Forest study, ChiliSleep’s cooling bed products were shown to significantly reduce the frequency of night sweats(86%) and the frequency of hot flashes(64%) compared to women in a previous study who did not have any intervention over an equivalent period of time.
“Ensuring that women in menopause have resources to improve their sleep is a passion of mine. This is especially important for women in the workplace, since menopause usually occurs between 45-55, the age when women are most likely to move into leadership roles. Bad sleep can not only cause a range of negative health effects, it can also lead to women missing out on better career opportunities,” said ChiliSleep CEO and Co-Founder Tara Youngblood.
ChiliSleep Hailed As the "Menopause Night Sweat Cure"
Menopause night sweats are worse at night due to spiking hormone levels, which can result in severe hot flashes that can leave clothes and bedding soaked. Recent estimates show that hot flashes can continue for around 5.2 years -- a lot of years to experience disrupted days and nights due to discomfort and sweating.
The Wake Forest study, which helped 86% of participants reduce their night sweats, shows that options exist that allow women to improve their sleep quality. ChiliSleep's bed cooling systems, the Cube ™ and the OOLER ®, cool as low as 55°F and have been called the "menopause night sweat cure" because they give users the ability to find the right temperature to improve their sleep quality.
“These study results prove once again that the key to combating the hot flashes that keep women from getting great sleep is controlling your body's temperature. In fact, we heard the same refrain from our users over and over during our recent live sleep challenge: that ChiliSleep’s science-backed products make hot flashes almost non-existent,” added Youngblood.
Quality sleep is one of the pillars of good health, and the Wake Forest results follow a previous clinical research study the company conducted with ProofPilot. That study tracked users over four weeks using OURA ring sleep data and reported that ChiliSleep’s products were very effective in reducing a variety of sleep ailments, such as discomfort, pain, and anxiety.
About ChiliSleep
ChiliSleep® is a sleep technology brand that optimizes health and wellness through clinically researched and drug-free sleep therapies to improve sleep quality. As the original inventors of the world’s first hydro-powered, temperature-regulated sleep system, ChiliSleep is revolutionizing the way the world sleeps. ChiliSleep's bed cooling systems, Cube ™ and OOLER ®, cool as low as 55°F and allow users to fall asleep faster, stay asleep, and wake up rested. The company’s Ebb® CoolDrift Versa ™ uses continuous cooling technology to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex of the brain. The company has also launched Sleep.me, the premier community for sleep education, and SleepmeU, an online sleep coaching course for wellness coaches. Kryo, Inc., the parent company of ChiliSleep, Ebb, and Sleep.me, was founded by Tara and Todd Youngblood and is currently ranked #615 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Small Companies. For more information, please visit www.chilisleep.com and www.sleep.me.
