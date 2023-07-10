A family was shaken awake early Monday morning by a giant tree falling on their northwest Atlanta home, leaving one of them injured.
Benjamin Nelson said his 74-year-old father Richard Nelson called him around 2:30 a.m. ET when he heard “a loud bang and then all of a sudden the tree was on the house.” His father was uninjured, but his 31-year-old niece Jasmine Nelson has cuts and bruises on her face and may have a concussion, he said. She was being evaluated at a hospital.
Nelson said his niece and her 7-year-old daughter have been living with his father in his Grove Park home ever since his mother died in March. The tree crashed into the two-story house along Charlotte Place, crushing the room where Jasmine Nelson had been sleeping. Her daughter was asleep in a separate room.
The home’s chimney padded the tree’s fall, sparing the woman from further injuries, Benjamin Nelson said.
“If there weren’t a chimney there, it would have fallen directly on her, cause the brunt of the tree is directly over her bed,” he said.
In the daylight, the full scale of the damage became apparent, as the toppled tree unearthed a massive root system. Soil in the area was soggy after more than a half-inch of rain fell overnight at nearby Fulton County Airport-Brown Field.
Benjamin Nelson said his family is staying with other relatives to get rest and figure out what needs to be done about the tree.
