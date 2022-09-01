Visitors stop by the booth of Nvidia at the Apsara Conference, an annual cloud service technology forum hosted by Alibaba Group, in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The Chinese government on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, called on Washington to repeal its technology export curbs after chip designer Nvidia Corp. said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China.