The "Presbyopia - Epidemiology Forecast in China - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Presbyopia-Epidemiology Forecast-2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of presbyopia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as presbyopia trends in China.
Presbyopia Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of Presbyopia, total diagnosed cases of Presbyopia, age-specific cases of Presbyopia, gender-specific cases of Presbyopia, and severity-specific cases of Presbyopia, the scenario of Presbyopia in China from 2019 to 2032.
Presbyopia Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
- According to the publisher analysis, China accounted for 329,861,640 Presbyopia prevalent cases in the year 2021. These cases are estimated to rise by the year 2032.
- China accounted for 282,919,791 Presbyopia diagnosed cases in the year 2021, which are expected to rise by 2032.
- In China, the total age-specific cases of Presbyopia were 77,066,373, 107,043,777, 67,159,677, and 31,649,963 cases for the age group 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, and ≥70 years, respectively in the year 2021.
- In China, the total gender-specific cases of Presbyopia were 124,155,342 and 158,764,448 cases for males and females, respectively in the year 2021.
- In China, the total severity-specific cases of Presbyopia were 84,875,937 and 198,043,854 cases for mild cases and moderate to severe cases, respectively in the year 2021.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Presbyopia, explaining its symptoms, grading, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches.
- The report provides insight into China's historical and forecasted patient pool.
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden of Presbyopia.
- The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in China concerning the patient population.
- The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for China, a total number of prevalent cases of Presbyopia, diagnosed cases of Presbyopia, age-specific cases of Presbyopia, gender-specific cases of Presbyopia, and severity-specific cases of Presbyopia.
Report Highlights
- 11-Year Forecast of Presbyopia
- China Coverage
- Total prevalent cases of Presbyopia
- Diagnosed cases of Presbyopia
- Age-specific cases of Presbyopia
- Gender-specific cases of Presbyopia
- Severity-specific cases of Presbyopia
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk and Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Executive Summary of Presbyopia
4. Disease Background and Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Signs and Symptoms of Presbyopia
4.3. Difference between Presbyopia and Hyperopia
4.4. Risk Factors and Causes of Presbyopia
4.5. Pathophysiology of Presbyopia
4.6. Complications of Presbyopia
5. Diagnosis of Presbyopia
5.1. Patient History
5.2. Ocular Examination
5.3. Supplemental Testing
5.4. Eye health evaluation
5.5. Recommended eye examination frequency for pediatric patients and adults
5.6. Differential Diagnosis
5.7. Early Detection of Presbyopia
6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Methodology of Epidemiology
6.3. Assumptions and Rationale: China
6.4. China
6.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Presbyopia
6.4.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Presbyopia
6.4.3. Total Age-specific Cases of Presbyopia
6.4.4. Gender-specific Cases of Presbyopia
6.4.5. Severity-specific Cases of Presbyopia
7. Patient Journey
8. Appendix
