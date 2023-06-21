FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a closely watched visit to Beijing on Monday, during which he met with China's top diplomats and held talks with President Xi Jinping. However, Blinken failed to land the biggest ask on his agenda: restoring China-U.S. military communications.