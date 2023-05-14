Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 76F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 12:21 am
BEIJING (AP) — China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges.
