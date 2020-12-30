BEIJING (AP) — China urges migrant workers not to travel home during February's Lunar New Year holiday to prevent further virus spread.
AP
China urges migrant workers not to travel home during February's Lunar New Year holiday to prevent further virus spread
Tags
- General News
- Coronavirus
- Infectious Diseases
- Diseases And Conditions
- Lung Disease
- 2019-2020 Coronavirus Pandemic
- Preventive Care
- Public Health
- Health
- Holidays
- Occasions
- Lifestyle
- Seasonal Jobs
- Careers
- Business
- Migrant Workers
- Labor Issues
- Social Issues
- Social Affairs
- Holiday Travel
- Leisure Travel
- Travel
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace