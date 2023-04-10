China Yiwu International Hardware & Electrical Appliances Fair to Return in April 2023

YIWU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
The 7th China Yiwu International Hardware & Electrical Appliances Fair is set to take place on April 20-22, 2023, at the Yiwu International Expo Center. Highlighting four key areas, namely hardware tools, construction hardware, electronics & electrical appliances, and personal protective equipment, the fair is a perfect platform serving the global hardware market.
The event targets both domestic and international markets, offering an exceptional platform for companies to showcase their products, introduce new arrivals, and secure orders. With over 1,500 participating companies, 1,500 product categories and more than 60,000 expected professional visitors, this fair will witness a display of a diverse range of hardware products.
This year, the fair will continue to host online exhibitions while extensively inviting overseas buyers to participate in person. A professional live streaming team will be deployed to make live sales for selected exhibitors, thereby attracting more interested buyers to visit and purchase at the offline fair. Among the participating companies are Pujiang Jinlei Co., Ltd., a producer of mid-to-high-end padlocks, door locks, and related accessories; Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd., a leading enterprise in the fastener industry; and Littleant Diamond Tool Co., Ltd., a provider of various models of diamond circular saw blades and diamond flexible discs.
Sideline activities will include the Most Popular Exhibitor Award Ceremony, Cross-border Purchase and Trade Negotiation Meeting, live commerce, and China-India Bilateral Trade Summit. These activities will provide more opportunities for participating companies to establish new partnerships and promote their businesses.
To improve the buyers’ experience and enhance customer stickiness, the event will create the Buyers' Community for the first time, with an aim to quickly respond to the buyers' various demands. It will provide consultation services and product inquiries, and organize activities on a regular basis to enhance interaction with professional buyers and improve the efficiency of trade matching.
We are looking forward to your visit at Yiwu International Hardware & Electrical Appliances Fair on April 20-22, 2023.
