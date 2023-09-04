FILE - Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on July 11, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip this week’s Group of 20 summit in India, amid a downturn in bilateral relations, with Premier Li Qiang to attend in his place, China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.