BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / The "One-minute Recommendation Talent Show" Chinese Challenge, namely the third phase of the "One-minute Tour of China" series of challenges on the "Chinese Bridge Club" APP, opens for online registration on January 17, 2022.
The things you commonly see in life may be rare and useful to others; your one-minute recommendation may show others another side of the world. Show your desire to share everything in Chinese, such as food, books, national costumes, and interesting things. You can recommend anything you like. Come and compete for the charming "Chinese Language Star "!
When will start?
1. Time: From 12:00, January 17, 2022 to 12:00, April 7, 2022 (CST)
2. Submission Time: From 12:00, January 17, 2022 to 20:00, March 17, 2022 (CST)
3. Voting Period: From 12:00, March 20, 2022 to 20:00, April 3, 2022 (CST)
4. Award-winning entries announcement: 12:00, April 7, 2022 (CST)
5. During the voting period, 5 votes per person a day
Who can participate?
We welcome Chinese learners and lovers from all over the world to participate.
Participants shall be at least 10 years old (born before January 17, 2012) and not of Chinese nationality. Their native language shall not be Chinese. Minors shall obtain and demonstrate the consent of their guardians or parents.
What kind of videos can you submit?
1. Participants can choose any of the following four video categories to make creative interpretations in Chinese, and create a Vlog thereof :
Food recommendation
Book recommendation
National costume recommendation
Recommendation of interesting things
2. The video should be less than 60 seconds, within 100M in size, in MP4 format, with a resolution of 720*1280.
3. Do not add any third-party LOGO unrelated to the competition.
4. Candidates should show their Chinese proficiency and appear in person in the Vlog.
How to submit the work?
1. Download the "Chinese Bridge Club" APP:
https://www.han-sky.com/chinesebridge/dwonload/index.html
2. Click on the event poster on the home page of the APP or the "Videos" area at the bottom of the APP to enter the competition area, then click on "Competition registration" to fill in your information and upload your participating video.
3. If the video cannot be uploaded in the APP due to special circumstances, you can send the video and registration information to the E-mail: chinesebridge2020@163.com.
What are the rewards?
1. First Prize winner will be entitled as "Chinese Language Star" and granted the Chinese language and culture experience tour (including a round-trip air ticket, meals, accommodation and transport during the 3-day/2-night stay in Beijing) and an "Award Certificate";
If affected by force majeure events such as the epidemic, the validity period of the reward redemption will be extended to 3 years from the date when the list of winners is announced.
2. Second Prize winners: An iFLYTEK translation pen and an "Award Certificate";
3. Third Prize winners: A pair of Xiaomi bone conduction bluetooth headsets and an "Award Certificate";
4. Individual Award winners: One for "Most Accurate Pronunciation Award", "Excellent Creativity Award" and "Best Content Award" respectively: An Aigo recording pen and an "Award Certificate";
5. One "Outstanding Team Spirit" Award winning team: a set of books for each team member and an "Award Certificate";
6. One "Internet Pop Star" Award winner: a set of books and an "Award Certificate";
7. Several "Excellent Organization" Award winners will be awarded the "Certificate of Honor for Excellent Organization";
8. Several "Excellent Instructors" Award winners will be awarded the "Certificate of Honor for Excellent Instructor".
If you have any problem with the entry submission, please contact and send relevant materials to the E-mail: chinesebridge2020@163.com.
The organizer reserves the right of final interpretation.
Media Contact:
Name: Esther Ding
E-mail: chinesebridge2020@163.com
Website: http://bridge.chinese.cn/club/
SOURCE: Chinese Bridge Club
View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683682/Chinese-Bridge-One-minute-Recommendation-Talent-Show-Chinese-Challenge-Kicks-off