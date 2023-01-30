FILE - Hall of Fame baseball announcer Harry Caray, right, laughs with his grandson Chip in Chicago in this May 13, 1991 photo. Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club. Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray’s hiring in a statement Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.