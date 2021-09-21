BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021--
Officials of CHMWarnick, the leading provider of hotel asset management and owner advisory services, today announced that Mark VanStekelenburg has been named senior vice-president. In his new role, he will serve as a senior member of CHMWarnick’s hospitality advisory team, supporting clients with strategic investment decisions ranging from hotel acquisition, development and repositioning strategies to brand/management selection and capital planning, among others.
Chad Crandell, CHMWarnick managing director/CEO, explained that as the hospitality industry continues dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the company has experienced growing demand for strategic investment advice from clients. “Our ability to draw on real-time insights gleaned from our asset management platform in combination with 25 years’ experience makes our team uniquely qualified to navigate the current environment across all phases of hotel investment. As a highly experienced consultant, Mark immediately strengthens CHMWarnick’s team as we continue to provide the full complement of advisory services to the hospitality ownership community. His addition also enhances our New York presence.”
VanStekelenburg brings nearly two decades of industry consulting expertise in financial and economic analysis, market feasibility and development consulting spanning all phases of the real estate industry. Mark essentially provides ‘cradle to grave’ capabilities, from acquisition underwriting to disposition strategy development.
Prior to joining CHMWarnick, he was executive vice-president of Northeast and MidAtlantic regions for CBRE (formerly PKF Consulting). While there, he advised on more than $100 billion in hospitality assets, including providing feasibility, appraisal, economic impact and advisory services for private and public entities. He has advised on all types of income-producing asset classes, including hotels, casinos, golf courses, ski resorts and mixed-use hospitality projects in markets throughout North America, Africa, Europe and Asia. VanStekelenburg is the former president of both the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals-Los Angeles Chapter and the Los Angeles/Orange County Chapter of Cornell Hotel Society, as well as board member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association Gateway Council. He is a current member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants and is a regular speaker/guest lecturer on the hospitality circuit. He received his Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from Cornell University.
“CHMWarnick has become the gold standard for hotel asset management and strategic hospitality advisory services,” VanStekelenburg said. “This organization provides the entrepreneurial atmosphere in which I thrive, and I look forward to furthering my relationships with new and existing hotel investors seeking the best ways to maximize the value of their assets. The combination of asset management and strategic advisory at CHMWarnick creates a trusted advisor ecosystem uniquely qualified to assist clients in the current environment and as the industry continues to evolve.”
About CHMWarnick
CHMWarnick is the leading provider of hotel asset management and advisory services on behalf of owners and lenders. The company asset manages over 70 hotels comprising approximately 29,000 rooms valued at roughly $15 billion and is advising on development projects valued at over $2 billion. CHMWarnick’s services include asset management, loan monitoring, hotel receivership, hotel planning and development, acquisition due diligence, owner-entity accounting, management/operator selection and negotiation, capital planning and disposition. CHMWarnick is regarded as a thought leader in hotel ownership issues and asset management practices, and has six offices nationwide, including locations in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale and San Francisco. For more information, contact 978.522.7002 or visit www.CHMWarnick.com. For the latest company news, follow CHMWarnick on Twitter @CHMWarnick and LinkedIn.
