North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.