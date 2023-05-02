HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Choice, a global payments platform that enables over $4 billion in volume on behalf of approximately 8,000 customers annually, and a Nexa Equity portfolio company, announced today that David Lamoureux has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Lamoureux most recently served as Choice’s Chief Financial Officer and is a member of the company’s Board of Directors. He succeeds JohnPaul Golino, founder of Choice, who will continue to serve on the company’s Board.
Lamoureux has a successful 25-year track record in the payments sector as an executive, consultant, and advisor with significant expertise in M&A, technology, and finance. He has guided multiple fintech and payments firms from early-stage development to IPO and has held management positions at three companies that have completed IPOs. He has also held leadership positions at Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, and Infosys where he scaled the CFO Services Consulting & Systems Integration Practice to become a market leader.
David Lamoureux said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the outstanding Choice team as we scale our products and offerings to accelerate the future of commerce for our merchants and partners."
Lamoureux takes the helm as CEO during a pivotal moment in Choice's journey. The company is quickly becoming a leading payments platform catering to independent software vendors (ISVs), payment facilitators (PayFacs), enterprise merchants, and independent sales organizations (ISOs). As part of this evolution, Choice has released its Business Portal, an innovative solution that streamlines payment processing, invoicing, and reporting for businesses of all sizes. By seamlessly integrating with various software and payment systems, the Business Portal simplifies complex financial tasks while providing real-time analytics and insights. Choice is committed to continually enhancing its software platform, ensuring it remains a cutting-edge tool that drives growth and efficiency for its growing client base.
"I am excited to welcome David as the new CEO of Choice,” added Golino. "After working with David the last twelve months, I have the utmost confidence in his ability to steer the company to new heights. His impressive track record in the payments sector and his vision for the future of Choice make him the ideal leader to build upon our success. As I continue my journey with Choice as a member of the Board, I look forward to supporting David, Nexa and the talented Choice team in their pursuit of excellence, innovation, and growth for our valued customers and partners.”
Choice also announced the appointment of Kyle Pexton to its Board. Pexton most recently served as President of NMI, a full commerce enablement company backed by Insight Partners, Francisco Partners, and Great Hill Partners. Pexton helped grow NMI to more than $180 billion in payment processing annually and over 260,000 merchants globally. Prior to NMI, Pexton held executive leadership roles at Accelerated Payments and Authorize.net.
"We're excited for David to step into the CEO role and for Kyle to join our Board," said Vlad Besprozvany, Founder and Managing Partner at Nexa Equity. "Choice has reached an exciting moment in its growth, where its scale and market position is attracting top-tier talent in the payments sector. We are excited about a number of upcoming developments as we continue to grow the Choice platform and team. Lastly, we thank JohnPaul for his contributions to Choice as CEO and are pleased to continue to benefit from his experience as a director."
Choice is a fast-growing payments and technology fintech that offers merchants a robust, omnichannel commerce experience. The company's proprietary technology platform integrates seamlessly into software vendor technology stacks, enabling embedded payment monetization along with fraud management tools, analytics and comprehensive reporting for ISVs and their merchants. For more information, please visit www.TryChoice.com.
Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS and fintech companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $300 million in private equity capital under management and is focused on continuing to grow its portfolio of companies. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience to the table and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses and drive long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.nexaequity.com.
