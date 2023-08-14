CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
SmartSoda has entered into the ready-to-drink category with the launch of their Brilliant Life Drink line. “Today marks an exciting milestone in our journey to redefine the wellness beverage category with the launch of our Brilliant Life Drink. Now you can enjoy SmartSoda both in the office and on-the-go,” shared SmartSoda CEO Lior Shafir.
The SmartSoda Brilliant Life Drink line begins with vitamin infused alkaline water and is carefully crafted with the cleanest and best tasting ingredients. The line offers three function forward offerings; Brilliant Sparkling Water, Optimize Plus Immunity and Quantum Energy and Focus.
- Brilliant Sparkling Water flavors include Wild Passionberry, Limone Dream and Bright Citrus Sunshine.
- Optimize Plus Immunity line aids in building everyday immunity. Designed with zinc, turmeric, ginger, magnesium and elderberry. This brilliant combination includes flavors of Yuzu-Currant Noir, Posh Gran-Limone and Pomelo Breeze.
- Quantum collection provides energy and focus. Powered with L-theanine to provide natural energy and paired with Ginseng, Guayusa and Guarana to help with focus. Amazing flavors include Peachberry Lust, Lush Berry and Blackcurrant Affair.
“Whoever said that you have to choose between what’s good for you, and good tasting has never tried our SmartSoda Brilliant Life Drink,” said Julia Solooki, SmartSoda President.
“Over the past two years we made it our mission to perfect a sparkling, functional beverage that was crafted with clean ingredients, didn’t sacrifice taste and delivered on health benefits,” said Alex Garson, VP, Business Development. “We analyzed the market to develop a beverage that stays true to SmartSoda standards and meets consumers demands for a better functional beverage option,” Garson shared.
SmartSoda Brilliant Life Drink can be found on Amazon this fall and other food service distribution channels. If you’re interested in carrying SmartSoda Brilliant Life Drink please send inquiries to office@smartsoda.com
About SmartSoda
SmartSoda is a revolutionary wellness beverage platform featuring clean, functional ingredients. Crafted with alkaline water serving up 29 flavors, and offering various food service dispensing options. Presently, the company is Pre-IPO. SmartSoda has offices in the UK and Canada and is positioned for massive expansion — both globally and locally. SmartSoda works with fortune 500 companies, corporate offices, C-stores, micro markets and restaurants. Their products are available through the largest foodservice companies and distributors.
