InTandem Capital Partners, LLC (“InTandem Capital”), a healthcare services focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Reef has joined the firm as an Operating Partner.
As a previous business founder and CEO, Mr. Reef is perfectly positioned to leverage his leadership experience to help accelerate growth for InTandem’s portfolio companies. Prior to joining InTandem, he worked for Grey Mountain Partners and served as Executive Chairman of Sunbelt Transformer and Dimex Corporation. Throughout his career, Mr. Reef has leveraged his vast operating experience and exceptional knowledge of building high-performing organizations to help healthcare companies achieve aggressive growth objectives. Prior to Grey Mountain Partners, Chris served as an investor, Board member and advisor to the CEO of Covenant Surgical Partners.
“I am thrilled to re-join the InTandem team where the principals have successfully acquired, built, and managed companies as operators and investors,” said Chris Reef, Operating Partner for InTandem Capital Partners. “As a former CEO of a healthcare services company that Elliot and his team acquired, I know the incredible impact an investment team with deep operating experience, who are also willing to roll up their sleeves and work collaboratively alongside the leadership team, has on a company focused on accelerating growth. Joining my friends and colleagues at InTandem allows me to leverage my experience doing what I do best – helping motivated management teams identify new and creative avenues for growth.”
“Chris is an exceptionally talented former CEO of private equity backed healthcare companies,” said Elliot Cooperstone, Managing Partner for InTandem Capital. “His passion for creating a culture of excellence within growth-minded organizations, coupled with his years of experience building platforms of scale, will bring significant value to our portfolio companies and to my colleagues and me.”
About InTandem Capital Partners
InTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value over time. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly, and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, please visit: www.InTandemCapital.com.
