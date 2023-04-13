SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Debra Chrapaty, a highly accomplished CTO, joins Forge Global ’s board of directors with 25+ years of advanced experience in business and technology leadership. She possesses a balanced blend of strategic and tactical skills required to further scale the private market asset class at Forge. At Toast, a leading public, cloud-based software provider for restaurants, Debra serves as the Chief Technology Officer.
Forge is a leading provider of mission-critical technology, data and services for the private market.
Within the Risk Committee, Debra is focused on promoting Forge’s activities, values and aims.
“After an exhaustive board director search, Debra was a clear frontrunner amongst top tech company leaders,” according to Jeff Christian, Christian & Timbers ’ CEO. “Debra is a great CTO with very strong and applicable board experience as a highly-valued board member and advisor for many well-known companies,” Christian continues.
100% of C&T’s board searches in the last 12 months have been women and C&T holds the statistical record amongst major search firms with 57% of all their searches completed with women or other underrepresented leadership. “Talent acquisition must be more diverse in order to promote more women and underrepresented leaders for there to be true balance and inclusion at the BoD,” says Jeff Christian.
Known as experts in tech recruiting, Christian & Timbers is considered the world’s best search firm. Recognized for securing America’s next-generation C-Suite leadership for Tech Giants and many of Silicon Valley’s unicorns, Christian & Timbers has built the only science-based, high velocity search firm delivering predictive leadership at a level of precision and speed unparalleled in the industry.
Executive recruiters Christian & Timbers was the first firm with a VC Fund, and has completed 2000+ CEO/Board placements, 5000+ C-Suite assignments for companies like HP, Apple, Biogen, Cisco, Upwork, Adobe, and top Unicorns. Christian & Timbers’ recent successes include CEO Recogni, CFO DesktopMetal, Chairwoman CelLink, CRO + CMO, CPO, President at SecurityScorecard.
Jeff Christian, author of " The Headhunters Edge " and founder of Christian & Timbers, has been named four years on the Forbes Midas List. He is a frequent guest on CNBC.
