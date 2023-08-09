LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights
- Total net sales were $20.3 million, with $16.9 million from Tru Niagen®, up 21% and 16% from the prior year quarter, respectively.
- Strong gross margin of 60.8% and a $1.8 million reduction in operating expenses.
- Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of net sales was 29.6%, an improvement of 1,830 basis points, compared to 47.9% from the prior year quarter.
- Net loss was $2.2 million or $(0.03) per share, an improvement of $4.2 million, or $0.06 per share, from the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a positive $0.2 million, a $4.9 million improvement from the prior year quarter.
- Two published abstracts, originally presented in April 2023, highlighted the significance of NAD+ in glaucoma patients and that supplementation with nicotinamide riboside, NR, shows promising effects. (1)
- ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™) celebrated its 10th anniversary, signing more than 275 global research agreements with over 235 independent, expert investigators to uncover the full potential of NAD+ with Niagen®. This research has shown that the health benefits of Niagen® translate from preclinical models to human clinical studies for brain, heart and muscle health with remarkable consistency. Looking to the next 10 years, there is great anticipation for emerging benefits in sensory, infant, maternal and reproductive health to be translated from preclinical to human studies.
“This was another excellent quarter, delivering 21% year-over-year revenue growth, positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million and positive operating cash flows for the second consecutive quarter,” said ChromaDex Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried. “We are again raising our 2023 revenue outlook by 2.5% to at least 15% growth, underscoring our commitment to consistent profitable growth.”
(1) Refers to two independent clinical study abstracts originally presented in April 2023 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting and recently published in the peer-reviewed ARVO journal, Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science.
Results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year quarter
ChromaDex reported a net sales increase of 21%, or $3.6 million, to $20.3 million. The increase in net sales was fueled by growth in sales of Tru Niagen® and growth in Niagen® ingredient sales.
Gross margin percentage improved 80 basis points to 60.8%. The improvement in gross margin percentage is primarily driven by economies of scale and supply chain management optimization efforts, partly offset by changes in business mix.
Operating expense decreased 11%, or $1.8 million, to $14.7 million driven by a $2.0 million reduction in sales and marketing expense slightly offset by higher research and development expense and general and administrative expense.
Net loss was $2.2 million, or $0.03 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million or $0.09 loss per share for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a positive $0.2 million, a $4.9 million improvement from Q2 2022. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Net cash inflow from operating activities was $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, showing a significant improvement compared to a net cash outflow of $11.0 million in the prior year. This improvement can be attributed to a $10.0 million reduction in net loss, a positive impact of $4.9 million from inventory management, as well as other favorable changes in working capital.
2023 Full Year Outlook
Looking forward, for the full year, the Company expects at least 15.0% revenue growth year-over-year. The projected growth considers only recurring, steady revenue growth from the e-commerce business and established partnerships, as well as upside from newer partnerships realized in the first half of the year. However, potential upside which is not reflected in this growth, lies within new partnerships, channels, and products. The Company projects that gross margin will remain stable year over year as cost savings initiatives and benefits from economies of scale are expected to largely offset continued inflationary pressures. Moreover, further optimization, coupled with new and focused customer acquisition strategies are expected to result in reduced selling and marketing expense as a percentage of net sales. The Company plans to increase investments in research and development, mainly during the latter half of the year, to drive innovation and expects general and administrative expense to be flat to down $1 million year over year.
About ChromaDex:
ChromaDex Corporation is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), an essential coenzyme that is a key regulator of cellular metabolism and is found in every cell of the human body. NAD+ levels in humans have been shown to decline with age, among other factors, and may be increased through supplementation with NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex is the innovator behind the NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio.
The Company delivers Niagen® as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen® available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. The Company also develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Company further offers natural product fine chemicals, known as phytochemicals, and related research and development services. Follow us on Twitter @ChromaDex and Instagram @TruNiagen and subscribe to our latest news via our website accessible at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional updates and financial information about the Company.
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sales, net
$
20,323
$
16,732
$
42,879
$
33,991
Cost of sales
7,967
6,690
17,005
13,417
Gross profit
12,356
10,042
25,874
20,574
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
6,009
8,021
13,883
16,258
Research and development
1,365
1,245
2,558
2,323
General and administrative
7,298
7,163
13,717
16,112
Total operating expenses
14,672
16,429
30,158
34,693
Operating loss
(2,316
)
(6,387
)
(4,284
)
(14,119
)
Nonoperating income (expenses):
Interest income (expense), net
125
(10
)
191
(18
)
Net loss
$
(2,191
)
$
(6,397
)
$
(4,093
)
$
(14,137
)
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.21
)
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
74,967
68,336
74,882
68,325
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except par values, unless otherwise indicated)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $152 for both periods presented
$
26,406
$
20,441
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $826 and $122, respectively; Including receivables from Related Party of: $2.8 million and $3.1 million, respectively
6,118
8,482
Inventories
11,973
14,677
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,885
2,967
Total current assets
46,382
46,567
Leasehold improvements and equipment, net
2,501
2,799
Intangible assets, net
591
671
Right-of-use assets
3,179
3,523
Other long-term assets
518
497
Total assets
$
53,171
$
54,057
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
10,031
$
9,679
Accrued expenses
8,079
7,337
Current maturities of operating lease obligations
775
680
Current maturities of finance lease obligations
10
16
Customer deposits
166
157
Total current liabilities
19,061
17,869
Deferred revenue
3,806
3,955
Operating lease obligations, less current maturities
3,137
3,539
Finance lease obligations, less current maturities
17
22
Total stockholders’ equity
27,150
28,672
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
53,171
$
54,057
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Net cash provided by / (used in):
Operating activities
$
6,072
$
(11,030
)
Investing activities
(96
)
(110
)
Financing activities
(11
)
(7
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,965
(11,147
)
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
20,441
28,219
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
26,406
$
17,072
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Net loss, as reported
$
(2,191
)
$
(1,902
)
$
(1,418
)
$
(985
)
$
(6,397
)
Adjustments:
Interest (income) expense, net
(125
)
(66
)
(26
)
5
10
Depreciation
232
228
221
235
212
Amortization of intangibles
39
41
43
44
50
Amortization of right of use assets
173
171
191
170
169
Share-based compensation
1,324
1,273
1,326
1,229
1,296
Severance and restructuring
766
186
13
181
17
Other income - Employee Retention Tax Credit
—
—
—
(2,085
)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
218
$
(69
)
$
350
$
(1,206
)
$
(4,643
)
Non-GAAP Financial Information:
To supplement ChromaDex’s unaudited financial data presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company has presented Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. ChromaDex believes the presentation of such non-GAAP financial measure provides important supplemental information to management and investors and enhances the overall understanding of the Company’s historical and current financial operating performance. The Company believes disclosure of the non-GAAP financial measure has substance because the excluded expenses are infrequent in nature, are variable in nature or do not represent current cash expenditures. Further, such non-GAAP financial measure is among the indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating the Company’s financial performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. Accordingly, disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with the same information that management uses to understand the Company’s economic performance year-over-year.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before (a) interest, (b) depreciation, (c) amortization, (d) non-cash share-based compensation costs, (e) severance and restructuring expense and (f) Other income from the Employee Retention Tax Credit. While ChromaDex believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of such measure. This measure is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the method of calculation. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on the Company’s GAAP results and by using Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally and by reviewing the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
