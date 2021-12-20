Chunghwa Telecom, Thai National Telecom, The WhiteSpace and Delta Electronics (Thailand) Join Forces to Build a 5G Private Network for AR Remote Collaboration and Complete Digital Transformation for the Post-epidemic Era

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021--
National Telecom (NT), The WhiteSpace (The WSP), Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. and Chunghwa Telecom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaboration in a 5G private network in December 2021. The joint project will support the "Thailand 4.0" innovative manufacturing plan and assist Thailand in accelerating the use of 5G Innovative applications to introduce technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), information security, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data. In addition, the project will help realize innovative application services, such as Thailand's smart manufacturing, remote collaboration, and smart medical care.
Sarah Wu, President of Chunghwa Telecom International Business Group, remarked: " Chunghwa Telecom has been cultivating the new southward development plan for a long time, our mission has been to actively form alliances with high-quality international partners to develop various innovative application services,
This four-party multinational cooperation promotes 5G enterprise private networks and innovative application services in the Thai market. It focuses on solving the pain points of digital transformation for enterprises in the post-epidemic era and leverages Chunghwa Telecom’s abundant technical energy, service best practices, and solution ecosystem partners to support Thailand. Moreover, it will assist the Thai government in creating a 5G innovative application service ecosystem to make Thailand a leader in "industrial transformation" and "technological innovation" among the five North ASEAN countries (Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam).
This cooperation between Chunghwa Telecom, NT and The WSP is to introduce a 5G private network to actualize AR remote collaboration for application in assembly training, operation assistance, and visual equipment control at the main office and first plant of Delta Electronics (Thailand) in Bangpoo Industrial Estate, Thailand. This will complete digital transformation for the post-epidemic era. In the future, this joint plan will extend to the local government, manufacturing, tourism, medical or financial industries in Thailand. Chunghwa Telecom will provide their own MEC Intelligent A+, as well as design and planning experience. NT will provide the local 5G core network, while the WSP will provide local marketing and operation experience, and work together to create innovative application services for Delta’s smart factories.
