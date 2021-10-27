EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty five and one quarter ($0.2525) cents per share.
This quarterly dividend will be payable December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021. It is the Company's 483 rd regular consecutive quarterly dividend.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005857/en/
CONTACT: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Rick Dierker, 609-806-1200
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COSMETICS RETAIL OTHER RETAIL HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING SPECIALTY OTHER MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/27/2021 12:06 PM/DISC: 10/27/2021 12:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005857/en