Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 earnings results on October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.churchdwight.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, FLAWLESS®, THERABREATH®, and following the closing of the transaction, HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These 15 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s product sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.
