MERRILL, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.:
WHAT: This hurricane season, many nonprofits, schools and houses of worship will face the damaging winds, precipitation and storm surge brought by these acts of nature. While most organizations are equipped to take the necessary steps to keep their people safe, here are 10 last-minute tips from Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer) 1 to minimize damage to buildings and physical facilities.
TIPS:
1. Create an inventory of your facility. If your facility becomes flooded or damaged because of high winds, you will need to make an insurance claim. It is difficult to make a claim, however, when you aren’t sure what you lost. Remember to take pictures and videos and store copies of those off-site.
2. Put your continuity plan into action. Now is the time to put all your preparations to use. If employees, volunteers or members are in your facility, send them home. Make sure you have contact information for everyone in your organization. Ensure your leadership team knows who is responsible for securing your facility and assessing damage after the threat has passed.
3. Install hurricane shutters. Your shutters serve as the first line of defense against heavy winds and flying debris, protecting your windows and doors and, by extension, everything inside your facility. Metal or polycarbonate plastic shutters provide the best protection.
4. Remove branches and limbs. If there is time, consider hiring a professional to trim any tree branches overhanging the building and any dead limbs or branches that may cause damage during the storm.
5. Secure outdoor items. Move any outdoor items such as chairs, portable tables, equipment and materials to a secure location so they do not become airborne during the hurricane and cause damage to the building.
6. Check your drainage system one last time. When a hurricane is coming, you know your building’s drainage system will get a workout. Make sure there is no debris plugging up gutters or downspouts.
7. Close any garage doors, rollups or overhead doors all the way. Even a crack could be enough to allow water to enter a building. You also want to make sure you don’t give the high winds any leverage.
8. Move furniture and valuables off the floor and, if possible, to higher floors of your building. Anything that is low to the ground runs the risk of water damage.
9. Unplug small appliances, such as printers and toasters. Hurricanes can cause power surges, and anything that is plugged in runs the risk of becoming damaged.
10. Fill plastic bottles with clean water for drinking. Depending on the hurricane’s severity, you may lose access to water utilities. Make sure you have enough water for several days.
In addition to these 10 tips, Church Mutual offers more resources free on its website. Read more about hurricane safety, preparedness and recovery here.
