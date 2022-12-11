FILE - Father Michael Pfleger speaks during a news conference outside St. Sabina Church in Chicago, May 24, 2021. Pfleger has been reinstated as leader of his parish after being cleared by church officials of allegations that he sexually abused a minor decades ago. The Chicago Archdiocese released a letter Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 saying that a review board found “no reason to suspect” that the Rev. Michael Pfleger was guilty of the allegations.