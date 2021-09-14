1st-$52,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1My Girl Lexi (L), 118J. Leparoux4-7-2David Vance
2Ginormous (L), 122J. Graham10-1-7Michael Lauer
3Matt's Honey (L), 122A. Martinez5-4-1Kelli Martinez
4Malibu Marlee (L), 122R. Bejarano8-6-10Tomas Medina
5Dutch Treat (L), 122J. Talamo6-5-10Randy Morse
6Ginny B (L), 122M. Mena2-3-5Bernard Flint
7Magical Peapod (L), 122T. Gaffalione8-5-3Gregory Foley

2nd-$50,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Runningonthetafuel , 119A. Beschizza9-4-xEddie Kenneally
2Joezine , 119A. Gomez9-6-xAdolfo Macias
3Greedy Algorithm , 119M. Mena2-4-7Darrin Williams
4Ghostly Secret , 119R. Bejaranox-x-xD. Lukas
5Laura's Charm , 119M. Murrill6-4-xWayne Catalano
6Classical Romance , 119R. Santana, Jr.6-3-xSteven Asmussen
7Lady Bernadette , 119T. Gaffalione3-8-xBrendan Walsh
8Moon Over Tuscany , 119F. Geroux8-x-xNorm Casse
9Justhappy , 119J. Ramos6-7-xLaura Wohlers

3rd-$127,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Strong Silent (L), 120C. Lanerie1-2-xDale Romans
2Frost Point (L), 118T. Gaffalione1-x-xWilliam Mott
3Minute Waltz (L), 118M. Garcia3-2-4Philip Bauer
4Palm Cottage (L), 118F. Geroux6-1-xBrad Cox
5Docs Seven (L), 118M. Murrill3-2-1Hutch Holsapple
6Rookery (L), 118J. Talamo5-4-5Wayne Catalano

4th-$31,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sir Acealot (L), 118M. Pedroza3-6-1Eric Foster
2Big in the City (L), 118J. Graham2-6-6Jason Barkley
3Sidetown (L), 118R. Santana, Jr.5-5-7Steven Asmussen
4Sarcastic Tone (L), 118F. Geroux3-1-xEric Reed
5Mr. Flattery (L), 121M. Mena7-2-5Juan Cano
6Clearly Mad (L), 118J. Court3-6-8Gary House
7Dominar (L), 120R. Bejarano1-4-9Eric Reed
8Helluva Life (L), 121F. Arrieta3-7-9Juan Cano
9El Casadora (L), 118J. Padron-Barcenas4-5-5Adolfo Macias
10Southern Will (L), 118A. Gomez5-4-5Cheryl Shifflett
11Desoto's War (L), 121C. Hernandez4-1-3Grant Forster

5th-$50,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rich Strike , 119A. Beschizza10-x-xJoe Sharp
2Paynt Your Wagon , 119D. Cohen8-x-xRobertino Diodoro
3Shacklesfly , 119J. Talamo5-x-xDale Romans
4Relativlea , 119J. Graham8-x-xWilliam Mott
5Brazil Nut , 119J. Leparoux4-3-2William Gowan
6Sauced , 119T. Gaffalione4-x-xMichael Maker
7El Bandera , 119J. Padron-Barcenasx-x-xAdolfo Macias
8Twitchy , 119J. Ramosx-x-xLaura Wohlers
9Michael Collins , 119F. Geroux3-x-xJames DiVito
10Keen Mind , 119M. Murrill4-3-xChris Hartman
11Loonshot , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.2-9-4Kenneth McPeek

6th-$50,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lake Nakuru (L), 122M. Garcia9-4-3Norman Cash
2Sol Del Sur (L), 118J. Graham8-3-1Benjie Larue
3Bump (L), 118A. Gomez5-3-4Cheryl Shifflett
4Boss Is a Pal (L), 118C. Lanerie5-1-8Wesley Hawley
5Englander (L), 122M. Mena4-7-4Randy Morse
6Buffalo Shuffle (L), 118M. Murrill2-1-7Chris Hartman
7Cornbread Hill (L), 122R. Bejarano2-4-2Timothy Locker
8Swingin Friar (L), 118E. Morales7-6-7Jordan Blair
9Waspirant (L), 118M. Pedroza8-8-5Troy Newton
10Spheroid (L), 118J. Talamo6-2-6Dale Romans
11Enraged (L), 118J. Padron-Barcenas6-8-1Adolfo Macias
12Striking a Pose (L), 122R. Gutierrez4-4-3John Ortiz

7th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Catwings , 119J. Grahamx-x-xThomas Amoss
2Kant Believe It , 119T. Gaffalionex-x-xJames DiVito
3Princedreamcess , 119M. Garcia7-x-xIngrid Mason
4Fabulous Fanny , 119R. Santana, Jr.3-x-xSteven Asmussen
5Southern Miss , 119A. Beschizzax-x-xBrendan Walsh
6Tricked Out , 119C. Laneriex-x-xWilliam Cowans
7Please Be Kind , 119J. Talamox-x-xPaul McGee
8Most Empressive , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.x-x-xJason Barkley
9Gorgeous Carina , 119C. Landeros4-x-xWesley Ward
10Sophie Grace , 119F. Arrieta7-x-xDonnie Von Hemel
11Another Flat Drunk , 112A. Rodriguez8-x-xJohn Hancock

8th-$54,000, Claiming $40,000-$40,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Alberta Sun (L), 120F. Arrieta2-1-2Robertino Diodoro
2Khozie's Ghost (L), 122R. Albarado1-4-5Scott Becker
3Off We Go (L), 120J. Graham5-5-6Thomas Amoss
4Sapphire Royalty (L), 120R. Bejarano4-2-1Alvin Taylor
5Fortuna Adiuvat (L), 120M. Murrill7-5-5D. Lukas
6Stylish Rags (L), 120J. Rocco, Jr.5-1-5Cipriano Contreras
7Sunny Isle Beach (L), 120M. Mena4-6-2Juan Cano
8Bayshore Foxes (L), 120T. Gaffalione3-2-4Philip Bauer
9Golden Account (L), 120B. Hernandez, Jr.5-1-11Joe Sharp
10Shastaloo (L), 120D. Cohen3-2-1Robertino Diodoro

9th-$134,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Beau Luminarie (L), 122C. Landeros2-3-2Rodolphe Brisset
2American Tattoo (L), 122J. Talamo3-2-6Norm Casse
3Mr. Big News (L), 122A. Beschizza4-7-3W. Calhoun
4Allege (L), 122R. Santana, Jr.1-9-4Steven Asmussen
5Treasure Trove (L), 122M. Garcia4-7-5Michael Maker
6Colonelsdarktemper (L), 122B. Hernandez, Jr.6-1-1Joe Sharp
7Good Juju (L), 122J. Leparoux1-1-5Ian Wilkes
8Twenty Twice (L), 122F. Geroux1-1-3Jack Sisterson
9Job Security (L), 122J. Graham5-1-5Neil Pessin
10Claytnthelionheart (L), 124T. Gaffalione2-1-2Philip Bauer

10th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ocean Size , 119J. Leparoux2-x-xIgnacio Correas, IV
2Patna , 119F. Gerouxx-x-xBrad Cox
3Becauseofthebrave , 119J. Grahamx-x-xKenneth McPeek
4Karmari , 119J. Ramosx-x-xKenny Cross, Jr.
5Parlance , 119R. Santana, Jr.x-x-xSteven Asmussen
6Dream On It , 119J. Talamox-x-xDallas Stewart
7Yuugiri , 119T. Gaffalionex-x-xRodolphe Brisset
8Murgatroyd , 119R. Bejarano10-7-6Adolfo Macias
9Dame Joviale , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.5-x-xGeorge Arnold, II
10Bode by You , 119M. Mena7-7-2John Hancock
11Honey Run , 119C. Lanerie3-6-xJoe Sharp
12Meanwhileinleitrim , 119A. Beschizza6-x-xEddie Kenneally

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you