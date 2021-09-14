1st-$52,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|My Girl Lexi (L), 118
|J. Leparoux
|4-7-2
|David Vance
|2
|Ginormous (L), 122
|J. Graham
|10-1-7
|Michael Lauer
|3
|Matt's Honey (L), 122
|A. Martinez
|5-4-1
|Kelli Martinez
|4
|Malibu Marlee (L), 122
|R. Bejarano
|8-6-10
|Tomas Medina
|5
|Dutch Treat (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|6-5-10
|Randy Morse
|6
|Ginny B (L), 122
|M. Mena
|2-3-5
|Bernard Flint
|7
|Magical Peapod (L), 122
|T. Gaffalione
|8-5-3
|Gregory Foley
2nd-$50,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Runningonthetafuel , 119
|A. Beschizza
|9-4-x
|Eddie Kenneally
|2
|Joezine , 119
|A. Gomez
|9-6-x
|Adolfo Macias
|3
|Greedy Algorithm , 119
|M. Mena
|2-4-7
|Darrin Williams
|4
|Ghostly Secret , 119
|R. Bejarano
|x-x-x
|D. Lukas
|5
|Laura's Charm , 119
|M. Murrill
|6-4-x
|Wayne Catalano
|6
|Classical Romance , 119
|R. Santana, Jr.
|6-3-x
|Steven Asmussen
|7
|Lady Bernadette , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|3-8-x
|Brendan Walsh
|8
|Moon Over Tuscany , 119
|F. Geroux
|8-x-x
|Norm Casse
|9
|Justhappy , 119
|J. Ramos
|6-7-x
|Laura Wohlers
3rd-$127,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Strong Silent (L), 120
|C. Lanerie
|1-2-x
|Dale Romans
|2
|Frost Point (L), 118
|T. Gaffalione
|1-x-x
|William Mott
|3
|Minute Waltz (L), 118
|M. Garcia
|3-2-4
|Philip Bauer
|4
|Palm Cottage (L), 118
|F. Geroux
|6-1-x
|Brad Cox
|5
|Docs Seven (L), 118
|M. Murrill
|3-2-1
|Hutch Holsapple
|6
|Rookery (L), 118
|J. Talamo
|5-4-5
|Wayne Catalano
4th-$31,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sir Acealot (L), 118
|M. Pedroza
|3-6-1
|Eric Foster
|2
|Big in the City (L), 118
|J. Graham
|2-6-6
|Jason Barkley
|3
|Sidetown (L), 118
|R. Santana, Jr.
|5-5-7
|Steven Asmussen
|4
|Sarcastic Tone (L), 118
|F. Geroux
|3-1-x
|Eric Reed
|5
|Mr. Flattery (L), 121
|M. Mena
|7-2-5
|Juan Cano
|6
|Clearly Mad (L), 118
|J. Court
|3-6-8
|Gary House
|7
|Dominar (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|1-4-9
|Eric Reed
|8
|Helluva Life (L), 121
|F. Arrieta
|3-7-9
|Juan Cano
|9
|El Casadora (L), 118
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|4-5-5
|Adolfo Macias
|10
|Southern Will (L), 118
|A. Gomez
|5-4-5
|Cheryl Shifflett
|11
|Desoto's War (L), 121
|C. Hernandez
|4-1-3
|Grant Forster
5th-$50,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rich Strike , 119
|A. Beschizza
|10-x-x
|Joe Sharp
|2
|Paynt Your Wagon , 119
|D. Cohen
|8-x-x
|Robertino Diodoro
|3
|Shacklesfly , 119
|J. Talamo
|5-x-x
|Dale Romans
|4
|Relativlea , 119
|J. Graham
|8-x-x
|William Mott
|5
|Brazil Nut , 119
|J. Leparoux
|4-3-2
|William Gowan
|6
|Sauced , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|4-x-x
|Michael Maker
|7
|El Bandera , 119
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|x-x-x
|Adolfo Macias
|8
|Twitchy , 119
|J. Ramos
|x-x-x
|Laura Wohlers
|9
|Michael Collins , 119
|F. Geroux
|3-x-x
|James DiVito
|10
|Keen Mind , 119
|M. Murrill
|4-3-x
|Chris Hartman
|11
|Loonshot , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|2-9-4
|Kenneth McPeek
6th-$50,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lake Nakuru (L), 122
|M. Garcia
|9-4-3
|Norman Cash
|2
|Sol Del Sur (L), 118
|J. Graham
|8-3-1
|Benjie Larue
|3
|Bump (L), 118
|A. Gomez
|5-3-4
|Cheryl Shifflett
|4
|Boss Is a Pal (L), 118
|C. Lanerie
|5-1-8
|Wesley Hawley
|5
|Englander (L), 122
|M. Mena
|4-7-4
|Randy Morse
|6
|Buffalo Shuffle (L), 118
|M. Murrill
|2-1-7
|Chris Hartman
|7
|Cornbread Hill (L), 122
|R. Bejarano
|2-4-2
|Timothy Locker
|8
|Swingin Friar (L), 118
|E. Morales
|7-6-7
|Jordan Blair
|9
|Waspirant (L), 118
|M. Pedroza
|8-8-5
|Troy Newton
|10
|Spheroid (L), 118
|J. Talamo
|6-2-6
|Dale Romans
|11
|Enraged (L), 118
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|6-8-1
|Adolfo Macias
|12
|Striking a Pose (L), 122
|R. Gutierrez
|4-4-3
|John Ortiz
7th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Catwings , 119
|J. Graham
|x-x-x
|Thomas Amoss
|2
|Kant Believe It , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|x-x-x
|James DiVito
|3
|Princedreamcess , 119
|M. Garcia
|7-x-x
|Ingrid Mason
|4
|Fabulous Fanny , 119
|R. Santana, Jr.
|3-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|5
|Southern Miss , 119
|A. Beschizza
|x-x-x
|Brendan Walsh
|6
|Tricked Out , 119
|C. Lanerie
|x-x-x
|William Cowans
|7
|Please Be Kind , 119
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Paul McGee
|8
|Most Empressive , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Jason Barkley
|9
|Gorgeous Carina , 119
|C. Landeros
|4-x-x
|Wesley Ward
|10
|Sophie Grace , 119
|F. Arrieta
|7-x-x
|Donnie Von Hemel
|11
|Another Flat Drunk , 112
|A. Rodriguez
|8-x-x
|John Hancock
8th-$54,000, Claiming $40,000-$40,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Alberta Sun (L), 120
|F. Arrieta
|2-1-2
|Robertino Diodoro
|2
|Khozie's Ghost (L), 122
|R. Albarado
|1-4-5
|Scott Becker
|3
|Off We Go (L), 120
|J. Graham
|5-5-6
|Thomas Amoss
|4
|Sapphire Royalty (L), 120
|R. Bejarano
|4-2-1
|Alvin Taylor
|5
|Fortuna Adiuvat (L), 120
|M. Murrill
|7-5-5
|D. Lukas
|6
|Stylish Rags (L), 120
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|5-1-5
|Cipriano Contreras
|7
|Sunny Isle Beach (L), 120
|M. Mena
|4-6-2
|Juan Cano
|8
|Bayshore Foxes (L), 120
|T. Gaffalione
|3-2-4
|Philip Bauer
|9
|Golden Account (L), 120
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|5-1-11
|Joe Sharp
|10
|Shastaloo (L), 120
|D. Cohen
|3-2-1
|Robertino Diodoro
9th-$134,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Beau Luminarie (L), 122
|C. Landeros
|2-3-2
|Rodolphe Brisset
|2
|American Tattoo (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|3-2-6
|Norm Casse
|3
|Mr. Big News (L), 122
|A. Beschizza
|4-7-3
|W. Calhoun
|4
|Allege (L), 122
|R. Santana, Jr.
|1-9-4
|Steven Asmussen
|5
|Treasure Trove (L), 122
|M. Garcia
|4-7-5
|Michael Maker
|6
|Colonelsdarktemper (L), 122
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|6-1-1
|Joe Sharp
|7
|Good Juju (L), 122
|J. Leparoux
|1-1-5
|Ian Wilkes
|8
|Twenty Twice (L), 122
|F. Geroux
|1-1-3
|Jack Sisterson
|9
|Job Security (L), 122
|J. Graham
|5-1-5
|Neil Pessin
|10
|Claytnthelionheart (L), 124
|T. Gaffalione
|2-1-2
|Philip Bauer
10th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ocean Size , 119
|J. Leparoux
|2-x-x
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|2
|Patna , 119
|F. Geroux
|x-x-x
|Brad Cox
|3
|Becauseofthebrave , 119
|J. Graham
|x-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|4
|Karmari , 119
|J. Ramos
|x-x-x
|Kenny Cross, Jr.
|5
|Parlance , 119
|R. Santana, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|6
|Dream On It , 119
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Dallas Stewart
|7
|Yuugiri , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|x-x-x
|Rodolphe Brisset
|8
|Murgatroyd , 119
|R. Bejarano
|10-7-6
|Adolfo Macias
|9
|Dame Joviale , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|5-x-x
|George Arnold, II
|10
|Bode by You , 119
|M. Mena
|7-7-2
|John Hancock
|11
|Honey Run , 119
|C. Lanerie
|3-6-x
|Joe Sharp
|12
|Meanwhileinleitrim , 119
|A. Beschizza
|6-x-x
|Eddie Kenneally
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.