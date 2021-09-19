1st-$30,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Blind Justice (L), 121
|A. Achard
|6-5-4
|Eric Reed
|12/1
|2
|Kolsch (L), 111
|O. Calderon
|7-10-3
|Joe Sharp
|6/1
|3
|Thirtyeight (L), 121
|J. Leparoux
|8-7-x
|Ian Wilkes
|5/1
|4
|Priest (L), 121
|C. Miller
|8-x-x
|Alvin Taylor
|10/1
|5
|Consider (L), 124
|J. Court
|4-3-11
|Michael Lauer
|10/1
|6
|Poseidon Wrath (L), 121
|A. Beschizza
|5-6-2
|William Morey
|5/2
|7
|Bassett (L), 121
|C. Hernandez
|4-4-5
|Thomas Vance
|12/1
|8
|Tap Attack (L), 124
|R. Bejarano
|3-7-4
|Michelle Lovell
|9/5
2nd-$52,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Convection (L), 118
|J. Graham
|8-7-1
|Thomas Amoss
|5/2
|2
|Toobadsosad (L), 118
|T. Gaffalione
|4-5-8
|Thomas Vance
|8/1
|3
|Carbon Stryker (L), 118
|R. Gutierrez
|2-3-4
|Karl Broberg
|3/1
|4
|Inventing Blame (L), 121
|C. Landeros
|6-10-2
|Thomas Humphries
|8/1
|5
|Petit Verdot (L), 118
|M. Mena
|7-3-4
|John Ennis
|3/1
|6
|Tomato Bill (L), 121
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|7-4-1
|Steven Asmussen
|5/1
|7
|Schochoh (L), 121
|E. Morales
|1-5-1
|Helen Pitts
|8/1
3rd-$30,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Palace Magic (L), 124
|A. Beschizza
|5-7-x
|W. Calhoun
|5/1
|2
|My Pharoah Lady (L), 110
|O. Calderon
|4-12-7
|John Ortiz
|5/1
|3
|Norma Gex (L), 120
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|6-8-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|8/1
|4
|Beyond a Million (L), 120
|M. Murrill
|5-2-5
|Chris Hartman
|15/1
|5
|I'm Stylin (L), 120
|F. Geroux
|2-3-5
|Brian Williamson
|6/1
|6
|Hyland Haven (L), 120
|C. Hernandez
|5-10-3
|Michelle Lovell
|9/2
|7
|As You Were (L), 120
|C. Lanerie
|5-9-x
|Grant Forster
|6/1
|8
|Madam Pie (L), 124
|J. Talamo
|6-4-8
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|4/1
|9
|Spitz (L), 120
|M. Garcia
|4-4-6
|Norman Cash
|6/1
4th-$92,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Red Hot Mama , 119
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|6-x-x
|Dallas Stewart
|4/1
|2
|Frosted Charm , 119
|J. Leparoux
|8-x-x
|Stephen Dunn
|10/1
|3
|Tinsel , 119
|R. Gutierrez
|x-x-x
|John Ortiz
|15/1
|4
|Vicarious Lady , 119
|A. Achard
|x-x-x
|Anna Meah
|20/1
|5
|Amaristar , 119
|S. Doyle
|x-x-x
|Daniel Sanner
|12/1
|6
|Secret Melody , 119
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Dory Jacobs
|20/1
|7
|Feeling Happy , 119
|J. Graham
|x-x-x
|James Baker
|10/1
|8
|Implosion , 119
|F. Arrieta
|6-x-x
|Steve Margolis
|5/2
|9
|Pickin Ana Grinnin , 119
|J. Court
|x-x-x
|Marianne Scherer
|12/1
|10
|Keino , 119
|M. Garcia
|x-x-x
|Brendan Walsh
|10/1
|11
|Shotgun Hottie , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|x-x-x
|Thomas Amoss
|3/1
5th-$56,000, Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cave Hill (L), 118
|M. Murrill
|5-7-1
|Chris Hartman
|6/1
|2
|Gimme Some Mo (L), 122
|D. Cohen
|1-10-5
|Robertino Diodoro
|5/2
|3
|All West (L), 122
|T. Gaffalione
|4-5-5
|Ron Moquett
|5/1
|4
|Eastside Cool (L), 118
|C. Lanerie
|6-5-3
|Wesley Hawley
|6/1
|5
|Moliere (L), 122
|F. Arrieta
|9-8-6
|Steven Asmussen
|3/1
|6
|See the Pyramids (L), 122
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|5-4-4
|Michelle Lovell
|8/1
|7
|Cancellara (L), 118
|J. Court
|2-6-6
|Jerome Miller
|12/1
|8
|Just a Irish Lad (L), 118
|A. Beschizza
|4-1-1
|Eddie Kenneally
|12/1
|9
|Vasariano (L), 122
|M. Garcia
|2-2-8
|Norman Cash
|15/1
6th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Commander Compton , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|2-9-x
|Philip Bauer
|4/1
|2
|Newt , 119
|M. Murrill
|5-9-x
|Paul McGee
|20/1
|3
|Condemn , 119
|M. Mena
|2-5-x
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|8/1
|4
|Ignitis , 119
|R. Bejarano
|2-2-3
|D. Lukas
|9/2
|5
|Blunder , 119
|K. Desormeaux
|3-2-x
|J. Desormeaux
|10/1
|6
|Gilded Age , 119
|F. Geroux
|6-x-x
|William Mott
|12/1
|7
|Rattle N Roll , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|8-3-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|9/2
|8
|a-Bon Bueno , 119
|A. Beschizza
|4-x-x
|Joe Sharp
|5/1
|9
|Ten Gauge , 119
|J. Talamo
|5-2-x
|Steven Asmussen
|6/1
|10
|Harmon Killer Brew , 119
|J. Leparoux
|3-x-x
|Neil Pessin
|12/1
|11
|Mahoney Road , 119
|J. Graham
|3-x-x
|Gregory Foley
|15/1
|12
|Russian Tank , 119
|V. Severino
|5-4-4
|Gennadi Dorochenko
|50/1
|13
|a-Luni Sima , 119
|C. Lanerie
|3-5-x
|Jack Sisterson
|5/1
a-Coupled
7th-$134,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sterling Miss (L), 121
|J. Graham
|2-5-8
|Gregory Foley
|6/1
|2
|Break Curfew (L), 121
|M. Mena
|10-4-1
|Rick Hiles
|15/1
|3
|Jungle Juice (L), 121
|A. Achard
|4-6-4
|Anna Meah
|10/1
|4
|Perfect Happiness (L), 121
|F. Geroux
|2-2-9
|Brad Cox
|2/1
|5
|Tipsy Gal (L), 121
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|5-5-8
|Dallas Stewart
|9/2
|6
|Southern Mama (L), 121
|A. Beschizza
|5-4-1
|John Ennis
|12/1
|7
|Reagan's Edge (L), 121
|T. Gaffalione
|7-3-2
|Cherie DeVaux
|5/2
|8
|Windmill (L), 118
|M. Murrill
|6-10-11
|J. Jones
|15/1
|9
|Larimar (L), 121
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|1-12-1
|Michael Tomlinson
|12/1
8th-$92,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Swap Shop , 119
|M. Garcia
|9-7-x
|J. Jones
|20/1
|2
|Medley , 119
|J. Talamo
|3-x-x
|Steven Asmussen
|4/1
|3
|Senorita Karlita , 119
|C. Landeros
|x-x-x
|John Ortiz
|15/1
|4
|Waters of Merom , 119
|F. Geroux
|2-x-x
|Brad Cox
|9/2
|5
|Big Bugg's Girl , 119
|C. Hernandez
|x-x-x
|Ben Colebrook
|15/1
|6
|Zumra Bayou , 119
|C. Lanerie
|x-x-x
|Joe Sharp
|15/1
|7
|Sonador , 119
|J. Morales
|3-5-9
|Rey Hernandez
|20/1
|8
|Tubman , 119
|R. Bejarano
|x-x-x
|J. McGaughey
|8/1
|9
|Lady Terra , 119
|T. Gaffalione
|11-x-x
|Thomas Amoss
|10/1
|10
|Bhoma , 119
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|2-x-x
|Kenneth McPeek
|3/1
|11
|Scintillating Star , 119
|D. Carroll
|5-x-x
|Mark Casse
|4/1
