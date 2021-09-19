1st-$30,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Blind Justice (L), 121A. Achard6-5-4Eric Reed12/1
2Kolsch (L), 111O. Calderon7-10-3Joe Sharp6/1
3Thirtyeight (L), 121J. Leparoux8-7-xIan Wilkes5/1
4Priest (L), 121C. Miller8-x-xAlvin Taylor10/1
5Consider (L), 124J. Court4-3-11Michael Lauer10/1
6Poseidon Wrath (L), 121A. Beschizza5-6-2William Morey5/2
7Bassett (L), 121C. Hernandez4-4-5Thomas Vance12/1
8Tap Attack (L), 124R. Bejarano3-7-4Michelle Lovell9/5

2nd-$52,000, Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Convection (L), 118J. Graham8-7-1Thomas Amoss5/2
2Toobadsosad (L), 118T. Gaffalione4-5-8Thomas Vance8/1
3Carbon Stryker (L), 118R. Gutierrez2-3-4Karl Broberg3/1
4Inventing Blame (L), 121C. Landeros6-10-2Thomas Humphries8/1
5Petit Verdot (L), 118M. Mena7-3-4John Ennis3/1
6Tomato Bill (L), 121B. Hernandez, Jr.7-4-1Steven Asmussen5/1
7Schochoh (L), 121E. Morales1-5-1Helen Pitts8/1

3rd-$30,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Palace Magic (L), 124A. Beschizza5-7-xW. Calhoun5/1
2My Pharoah Lady (L), 110O. Calderon4-12-7John Ortiz5/1
3Norma Gex (L), 120B. Hernandez, Jr.6-8-xKenneth McPeek8/1
4Beyond a Million (L), 120M. Murrill5-2-5Chris Hartman15/1
5I'm Stylin (L), 120F. Geroux2-3-5Brian Williamson6/1
6Hyland Haven (L), 120C. Hernandez5-10-3Michelle Lovell9/2
7As You Were (L), 120C. Lanerie5-9-xGrant Forster6/1
8Madam Pie (L), 124J. Talamo6-4-8Thomas Drury, Jr.4/1
9Spitz (L), 120M. Garcia4-4-6Norman Cash6/1

4th-$92,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Red Hot Mama , 119J. Rocco, Jr.6-x-xDallas Stewart4/1
2Frosted Charm , 119J. Leparoux8-x-xStephen Dunn10/1
3Tinsel , 119R. Gutierrezx-x-xJohn Ortiz15/1
4Vicarious Lady , 119A. Achardx-x-xAnna Meah20/1
5Amaristar , 119S. Doylex-x-xDaniel Sanner12/1
6Secret Melody , 119J. Talamox-x-xDory Jacobs20/1
7Feeling Happy , 119J. Grahamx-x-xJames Baker10/1
8Implosion , 119F. Arrieta6-x-xSteve Margolis5/2
9Pickin Ana Grinnin , 119J. Courtx-x-xMarianne Scherer12/1
10Keino , 119M. Garciax-x-xBrendan Walsh10/1
11Shotgun Hottie , 119T. Gaffalionex-x-xThomas Amoss3/1

5th-$56,000, Claiming $30,000-$30,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cave Hill (L), 118M. Murrill5-7-1Chris Hartman6/1
2Gimme Some Mo (L), 122D. Cohen1-10-5Robertino Diodoro5/2
3All West (L), 122T. Gaffalione4-5-5Ron Moquett5/1
4Eastside Cool (L), 118C. Lanerie6-5-3Wesley Hawley6/1
5Moliere (L), 122F. Arrieta9-8-6Steven Asmussen3/1
6See the Pyramids (L), 122B. Hernandez, Jr.5-4-4Michelle Lovell8/1
7Cancellara (L), 118J. Court2-6-6Jerome Miller12/1
8Just a Irish Lad (L), 118A. Beschizza4-1-1Eddie Kenneally12/1
9Vasariano (L), 122M. Garcia2-2-8Norman Cash15/1

6th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Commander Compton , 119T. Gaffalione2-9-xPhilip Bauer4/1
2Newt , 119M. Murrill5-9-xPaul McGee20/1
3Condemn , 119M. Mena2-5-xThomas Drury, Jr.8/1
4Ignitis , 119R. Bejarano2-2-3D. Lukas9/2
5Blunder , 119K. Desormeaux3-2-xJ. Desormeaux10/1
6Gilded Age , 119F. Geroux6-x-xWilliam Mott12/1
7Rattle N Roll , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.8-3-xKenneth McPeek9/2
8a-Bon Bueno , 119A. Beschizza4-x-xJoe Sharp5/1
9Ten Gauge , 119J. Talamo5-2-xSteven Asmussen6/1
10Harmon Killer Brew , 119J. Leparoux3-x-xNeil Pessin12/1
11Mahoney Road , 119J. Graham3-x-xGregory Foley15/1
12Russian Tank , 119V. Severino5-4-4Gennadi Dorochenko50/1
13a-Luni Sima , 119C. Lanerie3-5-xJack Sisterson5/1

a-Coupled

7th-$134,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sterling Miss (L), 121J. Graham2-5-8Gregory Foley6/1
2Break Curfew (L), 121M. Mena10-4-1Rick Hiles15/1
3Jungle Juice (L), 121A. Achard4-6-4Anna Meah10/1
4Perfect Happiness (L), 121F. Geroux2-2-9Brad Cox2/1
5Tipsy Gal (L), 121B. Hernandez, Jr.5-5-8Dallas Stewart9/2
6Southern Mama (L), 121A. Beschizza5-4-1John Ennis12/1
7Reagan's Edge (L), 121T. Gaffalione7-3-2Cherie DeVaux5/2
8Windmill (L), 118M. Murrill6-10-11J. Jones15/1
9Larimar (L), 121J. Rocco, Jr.1-12-1Michael Tomlinson12/1

8th-$92,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Swap Shop , 119M. Garcia9-7-xJ. Jones20/1
2Medley , 119J. Talamo3-x-xSteven Asmussen4/1
3Senorita Karlita , 119C. Landerosx-x-xJohn Ortiz15/1
4Waters of Merom , 119F. Geroux2-x-xBrad Cox9/2
5Big Bugg's Girl , 119C. Hernandezx-x-xBen Colebrook15/1
6Zumra Bayou , 119C. Laneriex-x-xJoe Sharp15/1
7Sonador , 119J. Morales3-5-9Rey Hernandez20/1
8Tubman , 119R. Bejaranox-x-xJ. McGaughey8/1
9Lady Terra , 119T. Gaffalione11-x-xThomas Amoss10/1
10Bhoma , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.2-x-xKenneth McPeek3/1
11Scintillating Star , 119D. Carroll5-x-xMark Casse4/1

