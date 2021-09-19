1st_$30,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Blind Justice
|121
|Consider
|124
|Kolsch
|111
|Poseidon Wrath
|121
|Thirtyeight
|121
|Bassett
|121
|Priest
|121
|Tap Attack
|124
2nd_$52,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Convection
|118
|Petit Verdot
|118
|Toobadsosad
|118
|Tomato Bill
|121
|Carbon Stryker
|118
|Schochoh
|121
|Inventing Blame
|121
3rd_$30,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Palace Magic
|124
|Hyland Haven
|120
|My Pharoah Lady
|110
|As You Were
|120
|Norma Gex
|120
|Madam Pie
|124
|Beyond a Million
|120
|Spitz
|120
|I'm Stylin
|120
4th_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f.
|Red Hot Mama
|119
|Feeling Happy
|119
|Frosted Charm
|119
|Implosion
|119
|Tinsel
|119
|Pickin Ana Grinnin
|119
|Vicarious Lady
|119
|Keino
|119
|Amaristar
|119
|Shotgun Hottie
|119
|Secret Melody
|119
5th_$56,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Cave Hill
|118
|See the Pyramids
|122
|Gimme Some Mo
|122
|Cancellara
|118
|All West
|122
|Just a Irish Lad
|118
|Eastside Cool
|118
|Vasariano
|122
|Moliere
|122
6th_$120,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Commander Compton
|119
|a-Bon Bueno
|119
|Newt
|119
|Ten Gauge
|119
|Condemn
|119
|Harmon Killer Brew
|119
|Ignitis
|119
|Mahoney Road
|119
|Blunder
|119
|Russian Tank
|119
|Gilded Age
|119
|a-Luni Sima
|119
|Rattle N Roll
|119
a-Coupled.
7th_$134,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Sterling Miss
|121
|Southern Mama
|121
|Break Curfew
|121
|Reagan's Edge
|121
|Jungle Juice
|121
|Windmill
|118
|Perfect Happiness
|121
|Larimar
|121
|Tipsy Gal
|121
8th_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f.
|Swap Shop
|119
|Sonador
|119
|Medley
|119
|Tubman
|119
|Senorita Karlita
|119
|Lady Terra
|119
|Waters of Merom
|119
|Bhoma
|119
|Big Bugg's Girl
|119
|Scintillating Star
|119
|Zumra Bayou
|119
