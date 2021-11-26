4th-$134,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:30. 6. 2p upr, cleared, held

Fractional/Final Time: 24.040, 47.740, 1:12.060, 1:24.180, 00.000, 1:36.840.

Trainer: Michael Maker

Winner: B M, 5, by Super Saver-Raise the Flag

Scratched: Strong Silent.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Stand for the Flag121411-hd1-11-21-21-nkT. Gaffalione19.605.203.208.80
Perfect Choice118223-½3-hd4-22-22-4½F. Geroux2.802.600.90
Powder River121144-2½4-22-½3-13-hdJ. Talamo3.208.40
Emilia's Moon121555554-hd4-2¼J. Rosario1.50
Judy's Way121332-½2-½3-½55R. Bejarano7.90

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $237.20. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $21.20. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $26.00; Exacta (5-2) paid $67.00; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $48.40; $1 Consolation Double (5-3) paid $2.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you