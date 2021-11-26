4th-$134,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:30. 6. 2p upr, cleared, held
Fractional/Final Time: 24.040, 47.740, 1:12.060, 1:24.180, 00.000, 1:36.840.
Trainer: Michael Maker
Winner: B M, 5, by Super Saver-Raise the Flag
Scratched: Strong Silent.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Stand for the Flag
|121
|4
|1
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|1-nk
|T. Gaffalione
|8.80
|Perfect Choice
|118
|2
|2
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-2
|2-2
|2-4½
|F. Geroux
|0.90
|Powder River
|121
|1
|4
|4-2½
|4-2
|2-½
|3-1
|3-hd
|J. Talamo
|8.40
|Emilia's Moon
|121
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4-hd
|4-2¼
|J. Rosario
|1.50
|Judy's Way
|121
|3
|3
|2-½
|2-½
|3-½
|5
|5
|R. Bejarano
|7.90
|5 (4)
|Stand for the Flag
|19.60
|5.20
|3.20
|2 (2)
|Perfect Choice
|2.80
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Powder River
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $237.20. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $21.20. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $26.00; Exacta (5-2) paid $67.00; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $48.40; $1 Consolation Double (5-3) paid $2.40;
