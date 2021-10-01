7th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:56. 1,2,14. bit slow st, rally, up
Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 46.120, 1:11.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.000.
Trainer: Ron Moquett
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Upstart-Great Family
Scratched: Fast and Flirty, Giddy Up Zoey, Little Lara, Delightof the Nile.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Fine Family
|119
|2
|8
|5-1½
|6-2
|2-1
|1-hd
|R. Bejarano
|4.60
|Old Pho
|119
|9
|1
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-2
|2-2¾
|C. Hernandez
|4.60
|Legerity
|119
|5
|6
|10
|10
|7-2
|3-1¼
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|14.40
|Jaccaci
|119
|6
|3
|7-2½
|7-1½
|6-hd
|4-1¾
|C. Lanerie
|21.90
|Our Souper Love
|119
|10
|9
|4-hd
|2-1
|3-2
|5-2
|F. Geroux
|1.90
|Justastar
|119
|3
|10
|6-1
|5-1
|4-hd
|6-½
|J. Leparoux
|9.30
|Princess Pauline
|119
|8
|7
|9-hd
|9-hd
|8-1½
|7-½
|R. Santana, Jr.
|4.00
|Midnight Grind
|119
|4
|4
|3-hd
|4-hd
|5-½
|8-4¼
|J. Talamo
|22.70
|Rhubarb Martini
|119
|7
|5
|8-½
|8-1½
|9-1½
|9-6¾
|A. Beschizza
|17.20
|Jalebi Baby
|119
|1
|2
|2-1
|3-hd
|10
|10
|J. Graham
|44.10
|2 (2)
|Fine Family
|11.20
|5.80
|3.20
|11 (9)
|Old Pho
|5.60
|3.80
|6 (5)
|Legerity
|6.20
$0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-4-2) 4 Correct Paid $2,077.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $443.80. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $27.05, $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-4-12) 3 Correct Paid $27.05. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $73.60; Exacta (2-11) paid $74.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-6-7) paid $140.57; $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-6) paid $150.10; $1 Consolation Double (4-5) paid $6.70; $1 Consolation Double (4-12) paid $6.70;
