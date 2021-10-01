7th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:56. 1,2,14. bit slow st, rally, up

Fractional/Final Time: 22.690, 46.120, 1:11.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.000.

Trainer: Ron Moquett

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Upstart-Great Family

Scratched: Fast and Flirty, Giddy Up Zoey, Little Lara, Delightof the Nile.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Fine Family119285-1½6-22-11-hdR. Bejarano11.205.803.204.60
Old Pho119911-hd1-11-22-2¾C. Hernandez5.603.804.60
Legerity1195610107-23-1¼B. Hernandez, Jr.6.2014.40
Jaccaci119637-2½7-1½6-hd4-1¾C. Lanerie21.90
Our Souper Love1191094-hd2-13-25-2F. Geroux1.90
Justastar1193106-15-14-hd6-½J. Leparoux9.30
Princess Pauline119879-hd9-hd8-1½7-½R. Santana, Jr.4.00
Midnight Grind119443-hd4-hd5-½8-4¼J. Talamo22.70
Rhubarb Martini119758-½8-1½9-1½9-6¾A. Beschizza17.20
Jalebi Baby119122-13-hd1010J. Graham44.10

$0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-4-2) 4 Correct Paid $2,077.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $443.80. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $27.05, $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-4-12) 3 Correct Paid $27.05. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $73.60; Exacta (2-11) paid $74.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-6-7) paid $140.57; $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-6) paid $150.10; $1 Consolation Double (4-5) paid $6.70; $1 Consolation Double (4-12) paid $6.70;

