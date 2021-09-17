2nd-$50,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:16. 7,8. drew off, geared down

Fractional/Final Time: 22.840, 46.240, 1:11.990, 1:24.920, 00.000, 1:38.040.

Trainer: Wayne Catalano

Winner: B F, 2, by Mshawish-Qualkris

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Laura's Charm119522-½1-½1-2½1-51-8½M. Murrill8.10
Classical Romance119635-16-34-32-hd2-4R. Santana, Jr.1.50
Justhappy119943-hd3-½2-23-43-9J. Ramos11.10
Greedy Algorithm11939998-26-34-¾M. Mena29.20
Joezine119278-½8-2½6-15-25-5¼A. Gomez16.70
Moon Over Tuscany119854-15-2½3-hd4-2½6-10¾F. Geroux5.40
Runningonthetafuel119186-24-½7-27-27-2½A. Beschizza9.30
Ghostly Secret119467-27-1998-6½R. Bejarano7.50
Lady Bernadette119711-12-½5-1½8-19T. Gaffalione4.70
5 (5)Laura's Charm18.206.804.60
6 (6)Classical Romance3.402.60
9 (9)Justhappy5.20

$1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $22.30; Exacta (5-6) paid $48.00; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-9-3) paid $193.30; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-9) paid $95.50;

