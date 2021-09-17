2nd-$50,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:16. 7,8. drew off, geared down
Fractional/Final Time: 22.840, 46.240, 1:11.990, 1:24.920, 00.000, 1:38.040.
Trainer: Wayne Catalano
Winner: B F, 2, by Mshawish-Qualkris
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Laura's Charm
|119
|5
|2
|2-½
|1-½
|1-2½
|1-5
|1-8½
|M. Murrill
|8.10
|Classical Romance
|119
|6
|3
|5-1
|6-3
|4-3
|2-hd
|2-4
|R. Santana, Jr.
|1.50
|Justhappy
|119
|9
|4
|3-hd
|3-½
|2-2
|3-4
|3-9
|J. Ramos
|11.10
|Greedy Algorithm
|119
|3
|9
|9
|9
|8-2
|6-3
|4-¾
|M. Mena
|29.20
|Joezine
|119
|2
|7
|8-½
|8-2½
|6-1
|5-2
|5-5¼
|A. Gomez
|16.70
|Moon Over Tuscany
|119
|8
|5
|4-1
|5-2½
|3-hd
|4-2½
|6-10¾
|F. Geroux
|5.40
|Runningonthetafuel
|119
|1
|8
|6-2
|4-½
|7-2
|7-2
|7-2½
|A. Beschizza
|9.30
|Ghostly Secret
|119
|4
|6
|7-2
|7-1
|9
|9
|8-6½
|R. Bejarano
|7.50
|Lady Bernadette
|119
|7
|1
|1-1
|2-½
|5-1½
|8-1
|9
|T. Gaffalione
|4.70
|5 (5)
|Laura's Charm
|18.20
|6.80
|4.60
|6 (6)
|Classical Romance
|3.40
|2.60
|9 (9)
|Justhappy
|5.20
$1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $22.30; Exacta (5-6) paid $48.00; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-9-3) paid $193.30; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-9) paid $95.50;
