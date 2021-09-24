8th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:23. Good. loose ld,drewoff drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 23.900, 47.620, 1:12.040, 1:36.730, 00.000, 1:43.060.

Trainer: Kenneth McPeek

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Super Saver-Appreciating

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Penny Saver119411-1½1-1½1-½1-41-9½B. Hernandez, Jr.0.60
Golden Sights119572-½2-12-22-2½2-6¾C. Landeros4.80
Blamethechampagne119664-1½4-23-½3-23-2¾J. Leparoux8.60
Chopin Drive119233-13-14-½4-14-1¼M. Garcia13.40
Bunduki119855-hd5-½5-65-45-3¼C. Lanerie5.10
Tone It Up119787-½7-57-4½6-2½6-1J. Graham31.30
Luckywise119128887-½7-2R. Bejarano50.50
Emerald119346-2½6-2½6-½88J. Talamo19.00
4 (4)Penny Saver3.202.602.20
5 (5)Golden Sights3.602.60
6 (6)Blamethechampagne4.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $38.50. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $2.35. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $45.60; Exacta (4-5) paid $15.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-6-2) paid $9.60; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-6) paid $12.55;

