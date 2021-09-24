8th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:23. Good. loose ld,drewoff drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 23.900, 47.620, 1:12.040, 1:36.730, 00.000, 1:43.060.
Trainer: Kenneth McPeek
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Super Saver-Appreciating
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Penny Saver
|119
|4
|1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-4
|1-9½
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|0.60
|Golden Sights
|119
|5
|7
|2-½
|2-1
|2-2
|2-2½
|2-6¾
|C. Landeros
|4.80
|Blamethechampagne
|119
|6
|6
|4-1½
|4-2
|3-½
|3-2
|3-2¾
|J. Leparoux
|8.60
|Chopin Drive
|119
|2
|3
|3-1
|3-1
|4-½
|4-1
|4-1¼
|M. Garcia
|13.40
|Bunduki
|119
|8
|5
|5-hd
|5-½
|5-6
|5-4
|5-3¼
|C. Lanerie
|5.10
|Tone It Up
|119
|7
|8
|7-½
|7-5
|7-4½
|6-2½
|6-1
|J. Graham
|31.30
|Luckywise
|119
|1
|2
|8
|8
|8
|7-½
|7-2
|R. Bejarano
|50.50
|Emerald
|119
|3
|4
|6-2½
|6-2½
|6-½
|8
|8
|J. Talamo
|19.00
|4 (4)
|Penny Saver
|3.20
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Golden Sights
|3.60
|2.60
|6 (6)
|Blamethechampagne
|4.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $38.50. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $2.35. $1 Daily Double (3-4) paid $45.60; Exacta (4-5) paid $15.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-6-2) paid $9.60; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-6) paid $12.55;
