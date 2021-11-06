6th-$54,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:45. 2. edged past, kicked clr
Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 47.090, 1:11.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.360.
Trainer: Kenneth McPeek
Winner: B F, 3, by Congrats-Someplace Else
Scratched: Judy's Design, Sammoo.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bitter Vixen
|122
|4
|5
|3-2
|2-½
|1-½
|1-2
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|2.10
|Bachelorette
|122
|7
|3
|1-½
|1-½
|2-2
|2-1¼
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|32.50
|Peyton's College
|122
|5
|4
|4-½
|3-½
|3-2
|3-1¼
|C. Miller
|2.80
|Aidanike
|122
|3
|2
|7
|7
|4-hd
|4-1½
|F. Arrieta
|2.10
|Eden
|124
|1
|6
|6-2
|5-hd
|5-1
|5-3
|E. Esquivel
|8.20
|Queen's Table
|122
|6
|1
|2-1
|4-1
|6-4½
|6-6¾
|J. Court
|7.60
|Mystic Dreams
|122
|2
|7
|5-½
|6-2
|7
|7
|E. Morales
|13.10
|4 (4)
|Bitter Vixen
|6.20
|3.60
|3.00
|9 (7)
|Bachelorette
|22.60
|7.60
|6 (5)
|Peyton's College
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.45. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $28.40; Exacta (4-9) paid $152.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-6-3) paid $118.00; $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $175.30;
