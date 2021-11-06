6th-$54,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:45. 2. edged past, kicked clr

Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 47.090, 1:11.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.360.

Trainer: Kenneth McPeek

Winner: B F, 3, by Congrats-Someplace Else

Scratched: Judy's Design, Sammoo.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bitter Vixen122453-22-½1-½1-2B. Hernandez, Jr.2.10
Bachelorette122731-½1-½2-22-1¼J. Rocco, Jr.32.50
Peyton's College122544-½3-½3-23-1¼C. Miller2.80
Aidanike12232774-hd4-1½F. Arrieta2.10
Eden124166-25-hd5-15-3E. Esquivel8.20
Queen's Table122612-14-16-4½6-6¾J. Court7.60
Mystic Dreams122275-½6-277E. Morales13.10
4 (4)Bitter Vixen6.203.603.00
9 (7)Bachelorette22.607.60
6 (5)Peyton's College3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.45. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $28.40; Exacta (4-9) paid $152.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-6-3) paid $118.00; $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $175.30;

