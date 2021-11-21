6th-$141,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Showery

Off 3:39. Good. bumped foe3/16,dove in

Fractional/Final Time: 24.310, 48.940, 1:13.580, 1:39.020, 00.000, 1:45.450.

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by I Want Revenge-Belle Noelle

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Beau Luminarie1231776-½6-34-½1-¾C. Landeros1.90
Major Fed123454-14-hd4-23-1½2-1¼T. Gaffalione3.00
You're to Blame121636-½75-15-½3-1J. Rosario3.60
Dean Martini121221-11-12-1½1-½4-1J. Graham4.70
Olliemyboy121543-½2-11-hd2-½5-3¾R. Santana, Jr.15.20
Beaver Hat121765-1½5-23-hd6-126-23¼C. Lanerie8.60
Summer Assault121312-½3-hd777F. Geroux13.30
1 (1)Beau Luminarie5.803.402.40
4 (4)Major Fed4.203.00
6 (6)You're to Blame2.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $41.50. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $17.40; Exacta (1-4) paid $20.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-6-2) paid $9.45; $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-6) paid $18.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

