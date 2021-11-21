6th-$141,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Showery
Off 3:39. Good. bumped foe3/16,dove in
Fractional/Final Time: 24.310, 48.940, 1:13.580, 1:39.020, 00.000, 1:45.450.
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by I Want Revenge-Belle Noelle
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Beau Luminarie
|123
|1
|7
|7
|6-½
|6-3
|4-½
|1-¾
|C. Landeros
|1.90
|Major Fed
|123
|4
|5
|4-1
|4-hd
|4-2
|3-1½
|2-1¼
|T. Gaffalione
|3.00
|You're to Blame
|121
|6
|3
|6-½
|7
|5-1
|5-½
|3-1
|J. Rosario
|3.60
|Dean Martini
|121
|2
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-1½
|1-½
|4-1
|J. Graham
|4.70
|Olliemyboy
|121
|5
|4
|3-½
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-½
|5-3¾
|R. Santana, Jr.
|15.20
|Beaver Hat
|121
|7
|6
|5-1½
|5-2
|3-hd
|6-12
|6-23¼
|C. Lanerie
|8.60
|Summer Assault
|121
|3
|1
|2-½
|3-hd
|7
|7
|7
|F. Geroux
|13.30
|1 (1)
|Beau Luminarie
|5.80
|3.40
|2.40
|4 (4)
|Major Fed
|4.20
|3.00
|6 (6)
|You're to Blame
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $41.50. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $17.40; Exacta (1-4) paid $20.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-6-2) paid $9.45; $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-6) paid $18.40;
