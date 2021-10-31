11th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:18. 2,7. rally 4wd,duel,won nod
Fractional/Final Time: 21.790, 45.820, 57.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.180.
Trainer: William Morey
Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Violence-Marissa's Joy
Scratched: Eclipsed, Parlance, Firewolves.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Marissa's Lady
|119
|6
|7
|6-½
|3-½
|2-5
|1-hd
|R. Bejarano
|30.20
|10.60
|8.00
|14.10
|Promises to Dance
|119
|4
|3
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-6¾
|F. Geroux
|6.00
|4.60
|4.40
|Liscolvin
|119
|8
|5
|4-hd
|4-hd
|4-1½
|3-nk
|J. Graham
|6.80
|8.60
|Aquila Moon
|119
|9
|1
|2-hd
|2-1
|3-1
|4-2¾
|T. Gaffalione
|7.00
|Ain't Broke
|119
|7
|8
|5-1½
|6-1½
|5-1½
|5-¾
|R. Gutierrez
|3.10
|Bird Empress
|119
|2
|11
|8-hd
|7-1½
|6-2½
|6-6¼
|J. Talamo
|23.00
|Elle of the Ball
|119
|11
|2
|7-1
|10-2½
|9-hd
|7-hd
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|15.10
|Beautiful Empire
|119
|3
|6
|9-2½
|8-hd
|7-hd
|8-1½
|J. Leparoux
|5.90
|Turn Up Da Jukebox
|119
|1
|10
|10-5
|9-1
|10-2
|9-¾
|C. Lanerie
|36.00
|La Neblina
|119
|10
|9
|11
|11
|11
|10-1
|C. Landeros
|74.90
|Old Pho
|119
|5
|4
|3-1
|5-1½
|8-½
|11
|C. Hernandez
|3.80
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-12-2-5-5/6/7-6) no winners.; $0.5 Pick 5 (12-2-5-5/6/7-6) 5 Correct Paid $27,921.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5-5/6/7-6) 4 Correct Paid $1,227.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $1,032.30. $1 Super High Five (6-4-8-10-7) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-8) paid $308.10; $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $66.60; Exacta (6-4) paid $160.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-8-10) paid $633.96; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
