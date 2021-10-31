11th-$120,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:18. 2,7. rally 4wd,duel,won nod

Fractional/Final Time: 21.790, 45.820, 57.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.180.

Trainer: William Morey

Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Violence-Marissa's Joy

Scratched: Eclipsed, Parlance, Firewolves.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Marissa's Lady119676-½3-½2-51-hdR. Bejarano30.2010.608.0014.10
Promises to Dance119431-1½1-11-hd2-6¾F. Geroux6.004.604.40
Liscolvin119854-hd4-hd4-1½3-nkJ. Graham6.808.60
Aquila Moon119912-hd2-13-14-2¾T. Gaffalione7.00
Ain't Broke119785-1½6-1½5-1½5-¾R. Gutierrez3.10
Bird Empress1192118-hd7-1½6-2½6-6¼J. Talamo23.00
Elle of the Ball1191127-110-2½9-hd7-hdB. Hernandez, Jr.15.10
Beautiful Empire119369-2½8-hd7-hd8-1½J. Leparoux5.90
Turn Up Da Jukebox11911010-59-110-29-¾C. Lanerie36.00
La Neblina11910911111110-1C. Landeros74.90
Old Pho119543-15-1½8-½11C. Hernandez3.80

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-12-2-5-5/6/7-6) no winners.; $0.5 Pick 5 (12-2-5-5/6/7-6) 5 Correct Paid $27,921.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5-5/6/7-6) 4 Correct Paid $1,227.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $1,032.30. $1 Super High Five (6-4-8-10-7) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-8) paid $308.10; $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $66.60; Exacta (6-4) paid $160.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-8-10) paid $633.96; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

