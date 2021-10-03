7th-$127,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:51. Good. stalk 2w,bid,riddn out

Fractional/Final Time: 24.090, 48.100, 1:12.480, 1:38.010, 00.000, 1:44.690.

Trainer: Kenneth McPeek

Winner: B F, 3, by Shalaa (IRE)-Serisette (IRE)

Scratched: Dame Cinco, Gerri B.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Semble Juste118512-22-12-3½1-2½1-6¼J. Leparoux6.20
Misty Veil118331-1½1-11-12-102-13½J. Graham0.50
Maybe Later12015553-1½3-23-1¾A. Beschizza9.60
Reinecke118244-14-½4-24-34-3¾J. Talamo6.40
Seaside Retreat122423-½3-1555C. Lanerie3.90
6 (5)Semble Juste14.404.602.80
4 (3)Misty Veil2.402.10
2 (1)Maybe Later2.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (5-5/7-12-6) 4 Correct Paid $164.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-12-6) 3 Correct Paid $66.85. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $7.60. $1 Daily Double (12-6) paid $32.80; Exacta (6-4) paid $24.00; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-2) paid $19.45;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you