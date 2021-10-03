7th-$127,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:51. Good. stalk 2w,bid,riddn out
Fractional/Final Time: 24.090, 48.100, 1:12.480, 1:38.010, 00.000, 1:44.690.
Trainer: Kenneth McPeek
Winner: B F, 3, by Shalaa (IRE)-Serisette (IRE)
Scratched: Dame Cinco, Gerri B.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Semble Juste
|118
|5
|1
|2-2
|2-1
|2-3½
|1-2½
|1-6¼
|J. Leparoux
|14.40
|4.60
|2.80
|6.20
|Misty Veil
|118
|3
|3
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1
|2-10
|2-13½
|J. Graham
|2.40
|2.10
|0.50
|Maybe Later
|120
|1
|5
|5
|5
|3-1½
|3-2
|3-1¾
|A. Beschizza
|2.80
|9.60
|Reinecke
|118
|2
|4
|4-1
|4-½
|4-2
|4-3
|4-3¾
|J. Talamo
|6.40
|Seaside Retreat
|122
|4
|2
|3-½
|3-1
|5
|5
|5
|C. Lanerie
|3.90
$0.5 Pick 4 (5-5/7-12-6) 4 Correct Paid $164.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-12-6) 3 Correct Paid $66.85. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $7.60. $1 Daily Double (12-6) paid $32.80; Exacta (6-4) paid $24.00; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-2) paid $19.45;
