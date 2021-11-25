8th-$56,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Showery

Off 2:56. 7,8. inched clear,held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 23.040, 46.860, 1:12.880, 1:26.140, 00.000, 1:40.140.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Discreet Cat-Treaty of Kadesh

Scratched: Edgee Angel.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Treaty of Paris121832-12-hd1-11-1½1-1¼T. Gaffalione9.50
My Girl Lexi120643-14-hd3-22-1½2-2¼A. Beschizza2.10
Sariah Sariah118288-56-½6-2½4-1½3-½E. Morales5.90
Hashtag Winner12179997-1½6-24-½S. Doyle23.80
Nic and Zoe121911-11-12-½3-15-1¾J. McKee3.10
Southern Smile118365-½5-½4-hd5-16-5R. Bejarano22.50
Ann in the Middle118457-½8-28-27-hd7-14B. Hernandez, Jr.6.10
A Little Flyer118526-hd7-½998-2¼R. Mojica, Jr.13.40
Breonna118174-13-15-1½8-49C. Lanerie7.60
9 (8)Treaty of Paris21.007.204.40
7 (6)My Girl Lexi3.803.00
2 (2)Sariah Sariah4.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $206.05. $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $86.20; Exacta (9-7) paid $73.00; $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-8) paid $190.13; $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $114.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

