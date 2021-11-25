8th-$56,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Showery
Off 2:56. 7,8. inched clear,held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 23.040, 46.860, 1:12.880, 1:26.140, 00.000, 1:40.140.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Discreet Cat-Treaty of Kadesh
Scratched: Edgee Angel.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Treaty of Paris
|121
|8
|3
|2-1
|2-hd
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-1¼
|T. Gaffalione
|21.00
|7.20
|4.40
|9.50
|My Girl Lexi
|120
|6
|4
|3-1
|4-hd
|3-2
|2-1½
|2-2¼
|A. Beschizza
|3.80
|3.00
|2.10
|Sariah Sariah
|118
|2
|8
|8-5
|6-½
|6-2½
|4-1½
|3-½
|E. Morales
|4.00
|5.90
|Hashtag Winner
|121
|7
|9
|9
|9
|7-1½
|6-2
|4-½
|S. Doyle
|23.80
|Nic and Zoe
|121
|9
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|2-½
|3-1
|5-1¾
|J. McKee
|3.10
|Southern Smile
|118
|3
|6
|5-½
|5-½
|4-hd
|5-1
|6-5
|R. Bejarano
|22.50
|Ann in the Middle
|118
|4
|5
|7-½
|8-2
|8-2
|7-hd
|7-14
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|6.10
|A Little Flyer
|118
|5
|2
|6-hd
|7-½
|9
|9
|8-2¼
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|13.40
|Breonna
|118
|1
|7
|4-1
|3-1
|5-1½
|8-4
|9
|C. Lanerie
|7.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $206.05. $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $86.20; Exacta (9-7) paid $73.00; $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-8) paid $190.13; $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $114.35;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.