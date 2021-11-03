10th-$52,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 5:38. 9. 4wd bid str, edged clr
Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 48.150, 1:12.950, 1:38.520, 00.000, 1:51.530.
Trainer: George Leonard, III
Winner: B G, 6, by Tiznow-Scandalous Song
Scratched: Irish Declaration, Direct Approach.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Zanesville
|121
|10
|10
|10
|10
|6-½
|2-hd
|1-¾
|R. Bejarano
|7.30
|Botswana
|121
|8
|8
|6-hd
|5-1½
|4-½
|1-½
|2-hd
|F. Arrieta
|18.60
|Gigging
|121
|6
|9
|9-hd
|9-hd
|7-1½
|4-hd
|3-½
|A. Beschizza
|2.50
|Tiz Light the Way
|121
|5
|2
|4-1
|3-½
|5-1
|5-6
|4-3¼
|M. Murrill
|4.60
|Bless the Kitten
|121
|3
|4
|3-½
|4-1
|1-hd
|3-½
|5-5¾
|A. Jimenez
|3.50
|Double Tough Tiger
|118
|2
|5
|1-hd
|2-½
|2-½
|6-3½
|6-5¼
|R. Gutierrez
|14.50
|Artemus Eagle
|121
|1
|1
|2-1½
|1-½
|3-hd
|8-5
|7-2¼
|C. Miller
|13.40
|Cabertoss
|121
|7
|3
|7-1½
|7-hd
|8-8
|7-1½
|8-11½
|C. Lanerie
|11.30
|Jimmy D
|121
|4
|7
|8-hd
|8-hd
|9-10
|9-25
|9
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|13.00
|Go for Sherrie
|121
|9
|6
|5-1
|6-½
|10
|10
|—
|J. Talamo
|12.80
|11 (10)
|Zanesville
|16.60
|8.20
|4.40
|8 (8)
|Botswana
|16.80
|8.20
|6 (6)
|Gigging
|3.00
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-7-2/4/5-10-6-11) 6 Correct Paid $5,254.68. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-2/4/5-10-6-11) 5 Correct Paid $2,726.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/4/5-10-6-11) 4 Correct Paid $575.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $318.40. $0.5 Trifecta (11-8-6) paid $232.90; $1 Super High Five (11-8-6-5-3) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (6-11) paid $115.50; Exacta (11-8) paid $245.40; $0.1 Superfecta (11-8-6-5) paid $258.06; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.