10th-$52,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 5:38. 9. 4wd bid str, edged clr

Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 48.150, 1:12.950, 1:38.520, 00.000, 1:51.530.

Trainer: George Leonard, III

Winner: B G, 6, by Tiznow-Scandalous Song

Scratched: Irish Declaration, Direct Approach.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Zanesville121101010106-½2-hd1-¾R. Bejarano7.30
Botswana121886-hd5-1½4-½1-½2-hdF. Arrieta18.60
Gigging121699-hd9-hd7-1½4-hd3-½A. Beschizza2.50
Tiz Light the Way121524-13-½5-15-64-3¼M. Murrill4.60
Bless the Kitten121343-½4-11-hd3-½5-5¾A. Jimenez3.50
Double Tough Tiger118251-hd2-½2-½6-3½6-5¼R. Gutierrez14.50
Artemus Eagle121112-1½1-½3-hd8-57-2¼C. Miller13.40
Cabertoss121737-1½7-hd8-87-1½8-11½C. Lanerie11.30
Jimmy D121478-hd8-hd9-109-259B. Hernandez, Jr.13.00
Go for Sherrie121965-16-½1010J. Talamo12.80
11 (10)Zanesville16.608.204.40
8 (8)Botswana16.808.20
6 (6)Gigging3.00

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-7-2/4/5-10-6-11) 6 Correct Paid $5,254.68. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-2/4/5-10-6-11) 5 Correct Paid $2,726.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/4/5-10-6-11) 4 Correct Paid $575.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $318.40. $0.5 Trifecta (11-8-6) paid $232.90; $1 Super High Five (11-8-6-5-3) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (6-11) paid $115.50; Exacta (11-8) paid $245.40; $0.1 Superfecta (11-8-6-5) paid $258.06; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

