TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2023--

CI Financial Corp. (the “Corporation”) announces the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William E. Butt

101,731,519

84.29%

18,964,765

15.71%

Brigette Chang

106,319,373

88.09%

14,376,911

11.91%

William T. Holland

88,753,172

73.53%

31,943,112

26.47%

Kurt MacAlpine

118,630,056

98.29%

2,066,228

1.71%

David P. Miller

119,251,887

98.80%

1,444,397

1.20%

Paul J. Perrow

97,898,868

81.11%

22,797,416

18.89%

Sarah M. Ward

113,750,151

94.24%

6,946,133

5.76%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation with 88.71% support. The vote on the Board’s disclosed approach to executive compensation carried with 91.38% support.

Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated May 10, 2023. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CI Financial

CI is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI manages and advises on approximately $400.9 billion in client assets as at May 31, 2023.

CI operates in three segments:

  • Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.
  • Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
  • U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth (U.S.), an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627691685/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations

Jason Weyeneth, CFA

Vice-President, Investor Relations & Strategy

416-681-8779

jweyeneth@ci.comMedia Relations

Canada

Murray Oxby

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

416-681-3254

moxby@ci.comUnited States

Jimmy Moock

Managing Partner, StreetCred

610-304-4570

jimmy@streetcredpr.com

ci@streetcredpr.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: CI Financial Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 06/27/2023 05:24 PM/DISC: 06/27/2023 05:23 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627691685/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you